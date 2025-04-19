MBUYISENI DEFENDS MALEMA

Former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has defended his former leader Julius Malema, who was recently described as a small boy, toy soldier and a pest.
The remarks
were made by Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene last week
following a statement by US president Donald Trump who repeated that bad things
are happening in South Africa and as a result, will not show up for the G20
summit in November.
Speaking on the
Podcast and Chill with MacG, Ndlozi, who recently joined PowerFM as a
broadcaster after he left the EFF after clashing with Malema for apparently not
disclosing to the leadership that he knew Floyd Shivambu would leave for the MK
Party, shielded his former leader from the remarks by Kunene.
“The duty of a
revolutionary is always to agitate. And I think that we must not retreat and
demonise people who sing Dubuli Bhunu (Kill The Boer). We sing Die Stem every
day when we sing the national anthem.
“We must not
bow, and I don't think suddenly, if you want to do proper international
relations, you can make the same message that Kenny wants to without demonising
Dubuli Bhunu.
“On that we
must all take Julius's side because that's our heritage, the song is important.
“Even the day
we have the land. There is no relationship between singing that song, even
during the struggle and a hate trade, racial hatred against white people,” he
said.
Ndlozi said
Struggle icons such as Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Peter Mokaba and many other
revolutionaries who sang the chant, did not hate white people - nor did many
black African people in general.
“I have never
met blacks who hate whites, I've never. All our ancestors didn't teach us
hatred. Mama Winnie, even Peter Mokaba, who liked to chant Dubuli Bhunu, they
never spread hate,” he said. IOL
