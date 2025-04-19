MBUYISENI DEFENDS MALEMA

Former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has defended his former leader Julius Malema, who was recently described as a small boy, toy soldier and a pest.

The remarks were made by Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene last week following a statement by US president Donald Trump who repeated that bad things are happening in South Africa and as a result, will not show up for the G20 summit in November.

Speaking on the Podcast and Chill with MacG, Ndlozi, who recently joined PowerFM as a broadcaster after he left the EFF after clashing with Malema for apparently not disclosing to the leadership that he knew Floyd Shivambu would leave for the MK Party, shielded his former leader from the remarks by Kunene.

“The duty of a revolutionary is always to agitate. And I think that we must not retreat and demonise people who sing Dubuli Bhunu (Kill The Boer). We sing Die Stem every day when we sing the national anthem.

“We must not bow, and I don't think suddenly, if you want to do proper international relations, you can make the same message that Kenny wants to without demonising Dubuli Bhunu.

“On that we must all take Julius's side because that's our heritage, the song is important.

“Even the day we have the land. There is no relationship between singing that song, even during the struggle and a hate trade, racial hatred against white people,” he said.

Ndlozi said Struggle icons such as Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Peter Mokaba and many other revolutionaries who sang the chant, did not hate white people - nor did many black African people in general.

“I have never met blacks who hate whites, I've never. All our ancestors didn't teach us hatred. Mama Winnie, even Peter Mokaba, who liked to chant Dubuli Bhunu, they never spread hate,” he said. IOL