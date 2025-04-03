REPRIEVE FOR ZIM PERMIT HOLDERS

South Africa has extended the deadline for Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) holders and other visa applicants whose documents expired at the end of March, citing delays in processing applications.
The new
deadline, now set for 30 September, provides temporary relief for thousands of
Zimbabweans who have been left in limbo as authorities work through a backlog
of visa and permit applications.
Home Affairs
Minister Dr Leon Schreiber announced the extension on Tuesday under Immigration
Directive Number 4 of 2025. He acknowledged that despite efforts to clear
outstanding applications, many remain unprocessed due to administrative delays.
“The Department
of Home Affairs has been working to resolve the backlog in its visa and
permitting system. However, many applications will not be ready for collection
before the 31 March deadline due to delays in printing and processing,”
Schreiber said.
The decision is
particularly significant for Zimbabweans on the ZEP, a special dispensation
permit that has been in place since 2009. Originally introduced as the
Dispensation of Zimbabweans Project (DZP), it was later restructured into the
Zimbabwe Special Permit (ZSP) in 2014 and the current ZEP in 2017.
The ZEP has
provided a legal pathway for Zimbabweans who moved to South Africa, but its
future remains uncertain. The South African government has indicated plans to
phase out exemption permits, urging Zimbabweans to apply for mainstream visas
or consider returning home.
Around 178,000
Zimbabweans were eligible to apply for new exemption permits, which are set to
expire at the end of November. However, processing delays have left many
waiting for clarity on their legal status.
Under the
latest directive, ZEP holders and other affected visa applicants will not be
declared undesirable if they choose to leave South Africa before 30 September.
Those awaiting the outcome of waiver applications can travel in and out of the
country without penalty until then.
However,
non-visa-exempt individuals with pending waiver applications must apply for a
port of entry visa before re-entering South Africa. The directive also applies
to long-term visa applicants but does not cover those awaiting permanent
residence decisions.
Only foreign nationals who have legally entered South Africa and submitted their applications via VFS Global, with verifiable proof of submission, will qualify for this concession. CITE
