AVIATION TRAINING SCAM : THREE ARRESTED AT AIRPORT

Three people were on Sunday arrested for duping 13 students of their money promising to facilitate their aviation training and jobs abroad.

Ntobeko Chinhoi, 29, Warren Takunda Panana, 22, and Portia Muziwaramba, 33, were arrested at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport where they were reported to have pretended to be Royal Chinhoyi Aviation Academy officials who specialise in Aviation Training, Flight bookings, transport services to the Airport and VISA acquiring services.

About 13 people, who attended the seminar, were made to pay registration fee of US$3 each via EcoCash as advance payment and US$5 in cash at the venue.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“Police arrested three people for fraud,” said Comm Nyathi.

“The three were reported to have conducted an Aviation Seminar at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at a premise where they were arrested.

“The victims were convinced through social media groups where the trio purported themselves a team of Commercial Pilots and Cabin Crew who conduct Aviation lessons and facilitate students to secure Aviation training places and jobs from abroad.

“During the seminar, the trio were reported to have been using banners with picture of Air Zimbabwe plane without the company’s consent and the seminar was scheduled for two hours.

“The seminar was not notified to the relevant authorities,” said Comm Paul Nyathi. H Metro