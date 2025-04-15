AVIATION TRAINING SCAM : THREE ARRESTED AT AIRPORT

Three people were on Sunday arrested for duping 13 students of their money promising to facilitate their aviation training and jobs abroad.
Ntobeko
Chinhoi, 29, Warren Takunda Panana, 22, and Portia Muziwaramba, 33, were
arrested at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport where they were
reported to have pretended to be Royal Chinhoyi Aviation Academy officials who
specialise in Aviation Training, Flight bookings, transport services to the
Airport and VISA acquiring services.
About 13
people, who attended the seminar, were made to pay registration fee of US$3
each via EcoCash as advance payment and US$5 in cash at the venue.
National police
spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.
“Police
arrested three people for fraud,” said Comm Nyathi.
“The three were
reported to have conducted an Aviation Seminar at Robert Gabriel Mugabe
International Airport at a premise where they were arrested.
“The victims
were convinced through social media groups where the trio purported themselves
a team of Commercial Pilots and Cabin Crew who conduct Aviation lessons and
facilitate students to secure Aviation training places and jobs from abroad.
“During the
seminar, the trio were reported to have been using banners with picture of Air
Zimbabwe plane without the company’s consent and the seminar was scheduled for
two hours.
“The seminar
was not notified to the relevant authorities,” said Comm Paul Nyathi. H Metro
