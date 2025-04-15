EXAMS LEAK, ZIMSEC HALTS PRINTING : STUDENT ARRESTED

A 23-YEAR-OLD man who created a WhatsApp group with over 900 members in a bid to leak the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Ordinary and Advanced level June examination papers appeared in court yesterday.
Tadiwanashe
Frank Chiminya, from Mbizo in Kwekwe, who is a student at a Polytechnic
college, was charged with fraud when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ms
Ruth Moyo.
The name of his
institution was not stated in court papers.
The complainant
in the case is ZIMSEC.
The State
presented evidence through investigating officer Detective Constable Inspector
Sizinkosi Ncube, who strongly opposed bail.
Det Con Insp
Ncube argued that Chiminya’s actions had forced ZIMSEC to halt the printing of
examination papers to allow police investigations into the sources of the
intended leak.
He said the
accused had a high propensity to abscond as he is facing a serious offence
adding that he took over six hours refusing to unlock his phone.
Following
submissions from both the prosecution and defence, the court reserved the bail
ruling to Thursday.
According to
the prosecution, led by Ms Nomsa Kangara, Chiminya allegedly created a WhatsApp
group named June 2025 ZIMSEC Group and Exam Papers in November 2024, using an
Econet mobile number, 0787815406.
He falsely
claimed to possess leaked ZIMSEC examination papers for both Ordinary and
Advanced Level students.
The court heard
that Chiminya solicited payments for the leaked papers, instructing group
members to make electronic payments to an Innbucks account linked to Admire
Magaya, who could be reached on 0784128996.
ZIMSEC
representatives reportedly received a tip-off about the WhatsApp group and
joined it via an invite link.
Upon
investigating, they discovered that Chiminya was tarnishing ZIMSEC’s image and
reputation by misrepresenting himself as a source of leaked exam papers.
They
subsequently reported the matter to the police.
On April 12, Chiminya was arrested at his residence in Kwekwe.
Police
recovered an iPhone and two SIM cards—Econet lines 0787815406 and
0784128996—used in the alleged crime.
Additionally, a
Tecno Spark 9 phone with a NetOne line, as well as the WhatsApp group, were
seized as evidence.
The prosecution
said Chiminya’s actions caused significant prejudice to ZIMSEC’s reputation and
its administration processes. Herald
