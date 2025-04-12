MARRIED MANAGER DENIES RAPING UZ STUDENT : IT WAS CONSENSUAL

The rape trial of Musa Nyasha Dube Manyika, who is a manager for a top property company, opened in Harare yesterday with the complainant narrating her ordeal during the alleged abuse.

Manyika pleaded not guilty to both rape counts when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Fadzai Mthombeni.

He is accused of raping a learner who was a beneficiary of a scholarship that is offered to under-privileged students.

In his defence, Manyika denied ever raping the complainant, but told the court that there was a “mutual attraction” between them and they engaged in consensual sex.

He denied the first count which allegedly occurred in November 2022 stating that he never raped the learner but that was the time that their “mutual attraction blossomed”.

Manyika told the court that he would meet her on several occasions in and around the Mt Pleasant area and would visit her on campus at the University of Zimbabwe.

Manyika disputed the State’s claim that he told the complainant that he was in charge of scholarships, neither did he threaten to remove her from the scheme, after the alleged rape as claimed.

He denied ever misleading the complainant that he would marry her as he is already married, and it was just an extra-marital affair.

In denying the second count, which allegedly occurred last year, Manyika told the court that he had sexual contact with her twice in June at the complainant’s parking lot at her residence and once along Belfast Close.

All occasions were in the car.

He told the court that he would send her money, and they would chat and play games online, which is inconsistent with the actions of a rape victim.

Manyika further claimed that the allegations emanated from the fact that she had committed an offence at the same property company where she was employed and was due for a disciplinary hearing.

The State represented by Chido Gohori led evidence from the complainant who told the court that Manyika raped her twice and threatened to remove her from the scholarship programme.

She told the court that he infected her with a sexually-transmitted infection.

The trial resumes on April 23. Herald