ZIMBA ARRESTED AS BUSINESSMAN IS KIDNAPPED IN SA

A 26-year-old Zimbabwean man believed to be part of a syndicate that kidnapped a businessman for ransom has been arrested by South African security agents.
The man is
accused of kidnapping a Portuguese businessman in Westdene, Johannesburg.
South African
police service spokesperson, Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said the suspect was
arrested on Saturday by a multi-disciplinary team led by the Crime Intelligence
Kidnapping team.
“The team
successfully rescued a kidnapped Portuguese businessman in Westdene,
Johannesburg, this morning.
“One suspect, a
26-year-old Zimbabwean national has been arrested,” she said.
“The
businessman was kidnapped on Tuesday, 11 March 2025, shortly after dropping off
an employee in Rewlatch.
“A ransom was
later demanded for his release. Acting on intelligence, the team, comprising
members from the National Crime Intelligence Kidnapping Team, Special Task
Force, Gauteng Crime Intelligence Kidnapping Team, Crime Intelligence Cyber
Security, Soweto Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT) and other stakeholders
identified a location in Westdene and executed a tactical operation.
Upon arrival at
the premises, officers found the businessman unharmed and arrested the
suspect.”
Lt-Col Van Wyk
said further investigations into the matter were in progress and they were
expecting to arrest more suspects in connection with the matter.
The suspect
will appear in court next week.
Of late, there
is an increase in syndicates targeting businessmen of multi-nationalities in
South Africa, whom they kidnap and seek ransom from their relatives or business
partners.
The man who has
been on the police radar for several months was intercepted soon after arriving
from his country at OR Tambo International Airport.
According to
Saps, in one case, the Zambian is specifically linked to the kidnapping of a
63-year-old businessman. The businessman was kidnapped in Helderkruin,
Roodepoort in July.
He was rescued
on the same day that police made the discovery of R300 million worth of crystal
meth at two properties in Fourways and a hotel in Bruma.
In July last
year, Saps’s Anti-Kidnapping task team arrested 14 suspects, among them three
Chinese and two Mozambicans, for allegedly kidnapping a Zimbabwean businessman,
in Gauteng province.
The suspects
had allegedly kidnapped a Zimbabwean businessman near his workplace. Sunday
News
