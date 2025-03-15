ZIMBA ARRESTED AS BUSINESSMAN IS KIDNAPPED IN SA

A 26-year-old Zimbabwean man believed to be part of a syndicate that kidnapped a businessman for ransom has been arrested by South African security agents.

The man is accused of kidnapping a Portuguese businessman in Westdene, Johannesburg.

South African police service spokesperson, Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said the suspect was arrested on Saturday by a multi-disciplinary team led by the Crime Intelligence Kidnapping team.

“The team successfully rescued a kidnapped Portuguese businessman in Westdene, Johannesburg, this morning.

“One suspect, a 26-year-old Zimbabwean national has been arrested,” she said.

“The businessman was kidnapped on Tuesday, 11 March 2025, shortly after dropping off an employee in Rewlatch.

“A ransom was later demanded for his release. Acting on intelligence, the team, comprising members from the National Crime Intelligence Kidnapping Team, Special Task Force, Gauteng Crime Intelligence Kidnapping Team, Crime Intelligence Cyber Security, Soweto Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT) and other stakeholders identified a location in Westdene and executed a tactical operation.

Upon arrival at the premises, officers found the businessman unharmed and arrested the suspect.”

Lt-Col Van Wyk said further investigations into the matter were in progress and they were expecting to arrest more suspects in connection with the matter.

The suspect will appear in court next week.

Of late, there is an increase in syndicates targeting businessmen of multi-nationalities in South Africa, whom they kidnap and seek ransom from their relatives or business partners.

A few months ago, the South African police arrested a 40-year-old Zambian in connection with a series of kidnappings of businessmen in that country and drug peddling.

Among his victims were a Zimbabwean-based businessman who is based in South Africa.

The man who has been on the police radar for several months was intercepted soon after arriving from his country at OR Tambo International Airport.

According to Saps, in one case, the Zambian is specifically linked to the kidnapping of a 63-year-old businessman. The businessman was kidnapped in Helderkruin, Roodepoort in July.

He was rescued on the same day that police made the discovery of R300 million worth of crystal meth at two properties in Fourways and a hotel in Bruma.

In July last year, Saps’s Anti-Kidnapping task team arrested 14 suspects, among them three Chinese and two Mozambicans, for allegedly kidnapping a Zimbabwean businessman, in Gauteng province.

The suspects had allegedly kidnapped a Zimbabwean businessman near his workplace. Sunday News