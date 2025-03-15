GOVT : WE WILL REGULATE SOCIAL MEDIA

New legislation is being drafted to regulate social media use, targeting individuals and groups that use digital platforms to spread misinformation, operate ghost accounts and destabilise the country, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.
Speaking at a
Ministers Meet the Media event last week, Dr Muswere said social media had
become a double-edged sword, providing opportunities for engagement, while also
being misused by “cashvists” and keyboard warriors to undermine national
interests.
Dr Muswere said
unregulated digital spaces have led to an increase in anonymous accounts
spreading falsehoods.
“Social media
is not properly governed, and this has led to a situation where people are
chasing shadows — shadows that have no meaning; shadows run by ghost accounts
operated by individuals seeking to demonise their own country,” he said.
He said some
individuals, including former journalists, had transitioned into
activists-for-hire, using social media to push political agendas without
verified information.
Dr Muswere said
the proposed law would hold social media users accountable, ensuring digital
platforms are used responsibly.
“Part of our
responsibility as a ministry is to ensure that social media is governed
effectively,” he added.
“We are
preparing new legislation to regulate these platforms and hold users
accountable.”
Zimbabwe, he
added, already has a governance structure that guarantees access to accurate
information.
He urged
journalists to seek facts from official Government sources. Sunday Mail
