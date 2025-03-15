GOVT : WE WILL REGULATE SOCIAL MEDIA

New legislation is being drafted to regulate social media use, targeting individuals and groups that use digital platforms to spread misinformation, operate ghost accounts and destabilise the country, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

Speaking at a Ministers Meet the Media event last week, Dr Muswere said social media had become a double-edged sword, providing opportunities for engagement, while also being misused by “cashvists” and keyboard warriors to undermine national interests.

Dr Muswere said unregulated digital spaces have led to an increase in anonymous accounts spreading falsehoods.

“Social media is not properly governed, and this has led to a situation where people are chasing shadows — shadows that have no meaning; shadows run by ghost accounts operated by individuals seeking to demonise their own country,” he said.

He said some individuals, including former journalists, had transitioned into activists-for-hire, using social media to push political agendas without verified information.

Dr Muswere said the proposed law would hold social media users accountable, ensuring digital platforms are used responsibly.

“Part of our responsibility as a ministry is to ensure that social media is governed effectively,” he added.

“We are preparing new legislation to regulate these platforms and hold users accountable.”

Zimbabwe, he added, already has a governance structure that guarantees access to accurate information.

He urged journalists to seek facts from official Government sources. Sunday Mail