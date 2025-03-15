WE WILL RELOCATE VENDORS FIRST : BYO COUNCIL



The Bulawayo City Council has adopted a less aggressive approach to the vending saga allowing the 48-hour Government ultimatum to lapse incident-free with Deputy Mayor Edwin Ndlovu stating yesterday that they will prioritise the relocation of vendors first before implementing enforcement measures.

He said the process to relocate the vendors from the different vending sites that they have allocated themselves to designated vending bays strewn in the city was already in motion before the ultimatum was issued by the Government to remove illegal vendors from the thoroughfares of towns and cities.

“The BCC is in the final stages of relocating vendors from 5th Avenue and other areas in town to designated alternative spaces. This process will ensure a smoother transition to compliant trading practices.

“We had already set in motion the process of relocating vendors to designated areas such as Bakta’s and Egodini when the Government issued the ultimatum. All registered vendors will be moved to the council-constructed available bays and this relocation process is nearing completion,” said Clr Ndlovu.

Regarding enforcement, he noted that council was going to collaborate with the Zimbabwe Republic Police to ensure measures were effectively put into place once the relocation had been finalised.

“Our enforcement efforts will be around the clock, but we will rely on the police since our municipal officers lack the authority to make arrests,” he said.

Figures released to Sunday News by council officials indicate glaring compliance gaps with a good number of vendors not licensed.

BCC has a total of 3 416 vending bays in the Central Business District, of which 3 279 are occupied and only 244 of those have the necessary licences to operate legally. The highest concentration of unlicensed vendors can be found at various sites throughout the city, with significant discrepancies in site allocations and licences.

The figures availed by the local authority indicate that the city has 16 vending sites in the CBD, with the site which is between Lobengula Street and Herbert Chitepo and 6th Avenue up to 8th Avenue, having the highest number of bays (814) that are occupied where just 12 are licensed. The Highlanders site has 749 bays, with 720 have been allocated and 184 bays being licensed.

At Baktas (2nd Avenue and Lobengula Street), all 175 bays, despite being all allocated, none of them are licensed with the local authority, same goes with the site located at the corner of 6th Avenue and Lobengula Street where out of the 337 bays available and allocated, none of them are legally licensed to operate by the local authority.

At Hyper, all the 30 vendors allocated are also not legally licensed to operate. At 6th Avenue Extension, only three vendors out of the 118 that were allocated are licensed to operate at the site while at the site along Lobengula Street between 5th and 6th Avenue only three out of the 121 allocated bays are licensed to operate.

The Flower Trading Site, which is located adjacent to the Large City Hall, of the 37 allocated bays, just eight are licensed to operate, while the Fruits and Vegetables site located at the corner of Robert Mugabe Way and 8th Avenue of the 96 bays available, 52 have been allocated and of those, just one bay is licensed to operate.

While the BCC is taking steps towards regulation, the Bulawayo Traders and Vendors Association (BVTA) has called for dialogue between the Government and vendors.

BVTA Executive Director Michael Ndiweni emphasised the need for engagement to find mutually beneficial solutions for managing the informal sector within the city.

“We support the Government’s initiative but stress the importance of dialogue. Engaging with various stakeholders in the informal sector will enable us to address issues like littering and compliance with the law, rather than resorting to zero-tolerance policies,” said Mr Ndiweni.

He noted that night vending can be a viable economic opportunity if managed well within the legal framework, further boosting community income while adhering to city by-laws.

“We believe that working together to educate vendors about regulations and fostering active economies, even at night, could lead to more revenue for everyone involved,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo United Residents Association (Bura) chairperson Winos Dube commended the Government’s actions, stating that the initiative was long overdue.

He highlighted the urgent need to restore cleanliness and order in the city, which has suffered from chaotic vending practices.

“We hope this ultimatum will not remain an empty threat but will be implemented to ensure a more organised and clean city,” said Mr Dube. As the Bulawayo City Council continues to navigate these challenges, the focus remains on finding balanced solutions that address the needs of vendors while ensuring the welfare of the broader community.

The Government, through the Minister of Local Government and Public Works Daniel Garwe, issued a 48-hour ultimatum last Wednesday to address the growing incidence of night vending.

The argument has been that the surge in unregulated informal trading in the CBD has resulted in increased pedestrian traffic, widespread littering and disturbances to established businesses within the CBD making the cities unattractive to investors. Sunday News