THIS WAS A DELIBERATE KILLING : COP'S FAMILY

THE late Detective Constable Cassandra Hove, who was fatally shot during a gunfight with armed robbers in Bulawayo’s Pumula South suburb last Thursday, was laid to rest yesterday at her rural home in Mataruse Village, Mberengwa District, Midlands Province.
However, her
burial was overshadowed by controversy as her family continues to question how
she was killed.
During her
funeral service at a funeral parlour in Bulawayo on Sunday, emotions ran high
as family members confronted the police, accusing them of concealing the truth.
They alleged
that Hove was not killed by the robbers but rather by one of her colleagues and
demanded clarification on whether this was an accident or intentional.
Relatives and
mourners at a funeral service for the late female detective, Constable
Cassandra Hove in Bulawayo.
According to
official police reports, Hove sustained gunshot wounds to her upper body during
an exchange of fire with the suspects at around 8.40PM. She was rushed to a
nearby private clinic where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.
The family
demanded to know the identities of the officers deployed in the Pumula South
raid and the individual who authorised Hove’s post-mortem, arguing that they
were not involved in the process and were shocked to learn that someone else
had signed documents at the hospital as Hove’s next of kin.
The family said
it was not satisfied with the version of events given by the police and vowed
to pursue the matter until the culprits were brought to justice.
Family
spokesperson Mr Ryan Gambinga confirmed Hove’s burial yesterday.
“She has been
laid to rest in Mataruse Village in Mberengwa today,” he said.
Mr Gambinga
could not be drawn into divulging further information about the burial
proceedings.
He said the
family was deeply troubled and called for a thorough investigation into the
matter.
Hove’s death
came at a tragic time, as she had recently secured a scholarship to study
forensic investigations in Russia.
She is survived
by four children. Chronicle
New information emerged suggesting that the police provided false information on the death of Bulawayo cop detective Cassandra Hove.— TechMagTv (@TechMagZW) March 10, 2025
Tinashe Mago a relative states that she was shot by another female cop colleague and this was not even a mistake but a homicide case! pic.twitter.com/EWOdgE9i4f
