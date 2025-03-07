CHIMOMBE DENIED BAIL AGAIN

The Supreme Court has dismissed Mike Chimombe’s bail appeal, upholding the High Court’s decision to deny him bail.
A statement
issued by the National Prosecuting Authority today indicated that the superior
court found that the State had established compelling reasons for Chimombe’s
continued detention, including the likelihood of absconding, the seriousness of
the charges and the risk of interfering with witnesses.
The businessman
has been at the centre of a high-profile fraud case involving allegations of
misusing funds related to the Presidential Goats Pass-on Scheme.
He was arrested
in 2024 along with his co-accused, Moses Mpofu.
Chimombe was
initially denied bail by the Magistrate’s Court in July 2024, with the court
citing concerns that he was likely to abscond and interfere with witnesses.
He appealed
this decision at the High Court, but the appeal was overtaken by events when he
and his co-accused were indicted for trial.
In January this
year, Chimombe filed another bail application at the High Court, which was also
denied.
The court
reiterated the magistrate’s findings, emphasising the seriousness of the
charges and the risk of witness interference.
Chimombe then
took his case to the Supreme Court. Herald
