CHIMOMBE DENIED BAIL AGAIN

The Supreme Court has dismissed Mike Chimombe’s bail appeal, upholding the High Court’s decision to deny him bail.

A statement issued by the National Prosecuting Authority today indicated that the superior court found that the State had established compelling reasons for Chimombe’s continued detention, including the likelihood of absconding, the seriousness of the charges and the risk of interfering with witnesses.

The businessman has been at the centre of a high-profile fraud case involving allegations of misusing funds related to the Presidential Goats Pass-on Scheme.

He was arrested in 2024 along with his co-accused, Moses Mpofu.

Chimombe was initially denied bail by the Magistrate’s Court in July 2024, with the court citing concerns that he was likely to abscond and interfere with witnesses.

He appealed this decision at the High Court, but the appeal was overtaken by events when he and his co-accused were indicted for trial.

In January this year, Chimombe filed another bail application at the High Court, which was also denied.

The court reiterated the magistrate’s findings, emphasising the seriousness of the charges and the risk of witness interference.

Chimombe then took his case to the Supreme Court. Herald