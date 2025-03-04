VICTIM HAD ULTERIOR MOTIVES : MAN CLEARED OF RAPE

Regional Magistrate Tendai Mutamba last Thursday acquitted a Mwenezi man of rape charges after concluding that the purported victim had ulterior motives.
Magistrate
Mutamba concluded that the girl (name withheld) had squandered Tariro Mzembi’s
(33) money and framed him of raping her. The minor is 13-year-old.
Magistrate
Mutamba also said that the minor was forced to report the rape by her mother
after a year.
She also told
the court that the evidence showed that there was bad blood between the two
families.
Allegations
against Mzembi of Matedzi, Chief Mazetese, Mwenezi were that sometime in July
2023 Mzembi invited the minor and her young sister to his house.
Mzembi and the
minor stayed at the homestead as they are related. Mzembi allegedly sent the
younger sister back home and raped his victim.
The matter came
to light when the girl’s young sister visited her mother in Beitbridge and told
her that her elder sister was being abused.
The mother
later on reported the case leading to the arrest of Mzembi in January 2025.
Mzembi told the
court that the girl was trying to cover up for his money that she squandered.
He also said
that the matter was reported after he reprimanded the minor against her
behaviour. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment