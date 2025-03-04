VICTIM HAD ULTERIOR MOTIVES : MAN CLEARED OF RAPE

Regional Magistrate Tendai Mutamba last Thursday acquitted a Mwenezi man of rape charges after concluding that the purported victim had ulterior motives.

Magistrate Mutamba concluded that the girl (name withheld) had squandered Tariro Mzembi’s (33) money and framed him of raping her. The minor is 13-year-old.

Magistrate Mutamba also said that the minor was forced to report the rape by her mother after a year.

She also told the court that the evidence showed that there was bad blood between the two families.

Allegations against Mzembi of Matedzi, Chief Mazetese, Mwenezi were that sometime in July 2023 Mzembi invited the minor and her young sister to his house.

Mzembi and the minor stayed at the homestead as they are related. Mzembi allegedly sent the younger sister back home and raped his victim.

The matter came to light when the girl’s young sister visited her mother in Beitbridge and told her that her elder sister was being abused.

The mother later on reported the case leading to the arrest of Mzembi in January 2025.

Mzembi told the court that the girl was trying to cover up for his money that she squandered.

He also said that the matter was reported after he reprimanded the minor against her behaviour. Masvingo Mirror