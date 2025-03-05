MHLANGA FREEDOM BID FRUSTRATED

Lawyers representing Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) senior journalist, Blessed Mhlanga, are yet to receive court transcripts of proceedings, which are a prerequisite for a High Court bail application despite making a request last Friday, documents show.

Mhlanga was denied bail and remanded in custody to March 14 when he appeared before Harare magistrate Farai Gwitima on Friday.

Gwitima said Mhlanga, who faces a charge of incitement to public violence for broadcasting a Press conference on Heart and Soul TV (HStv), was a security threat.

HStv is an online television channel under the AMH stable. AMH are publishers of the NewsDay, The Standard, Zimbabwe Independent and Southern Eye.

On Friday, Mhlanga’s lawyers Atherstone & Cook wrote to the clerk of the Magistrate Court for a transcript of Gwitima’s bail ruling.

They also sought a record of proceedings of his court appearance and bail proceedings in the Magistrates Court of February 25.

“Please take note that this matter is extremely urgent,” the lawyers wrote. “Our client's liberty is of paramount importance, and to advance his bail appeal, the transcripts herein are essential.”

On Monday, the lawyers wrote a follow-up letter demanding the same.

“Your urgent attendance to our request will be sincerely appreciated, and we look forward to receiving the outstanding documents as soon as possible,” read part of the letter. Newsday