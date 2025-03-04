AIR AMBULANCE : 267 AIRLIFTED

A total of 267 patients, including 76 children under the age of 18, have benefited from air ambulance services provided by Helidrive Zimbabwe since the facility was launched by the Government seven months ago.

The air ambulance service offers free emergency air transfers for critically ill patients to major health centres across the country.

It provides high-quality intensive care on board, significantly improving access to life-saving medical interventions, particularly in emergencies such as road accidents and critical illnesses.

In the southern region, patients from Plumtree, Tsholotsho, and Nkayi have been among those airlifted to receive urgent medical attention.

In Bulawayo, Helidrive Zimbabwe’s medical teams have airlifted 30 patients, comprising 20 adults and 10 children, six of whom were under the age of one.

“In January alone, we recorded 14 cases in Bulawayo comprising five males and nine females while in February, we had 16 cases. For Harare, we have had 75 cases this year, comprising 60 adults and 15 children, eight of whom were under the age of one,” said Helidrive Zimbabwe’s chief medical doctor, Dr Evgenii Kibakin.

HeliDrive Zimbabwe air Ambulance technicians airlift a patient to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare from United Bulawayo Hospitals recently

Two cases from United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) required airlifting to the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.

One case involved a five-year-old boy diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, while the other was a nine-month-old male infant suffering from bilateral retinoblastoma.

“Seven months ago, with the support of President Mnangagwa, our air ambulance service made its first flight. To date, 267 people, including 76 children under 18, 21 of whom are infants aged from a few hours to one month, have been evacuated,” said Dr Kibakin.

Three helicopters operate daily in Harare and Bulawayo, ensuring swift medical interventions.

“At any moment, Russian doctors, together with their Zimbabwean colleagues, doctors, and nurses are ready to provide emergency assistance,” said Dr Kibakin

Dr Kibakin said air ambulance evacuation is a crucial link in the emergency medical services chain for both adults and children.

He said Helidrive Zimbabwe, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Child Care, is assessing existing challenges in emergency healthcare services.

“Presently, the most pressing issue is the accessibility of intensive care beds for children and adults in hospitals in Harare and Bulawayo,” said Dr Kibakin.

Recently, health ministers from Russia and Zimbabwe signed an inter-governmental agreement on comprehensive cooperation in the field of healthcare.

“Within the framework of this agreement, we plan to continue our joint efforts in organising all links of emergency medical care for the population, including the establishment of specialised emergency medical departments in hospitals,” said Dr Kibakin.

The Second Republic under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa is modernising the health sector as part of deliberate efforts to create a modern, prosperous, and highly industrialised country by 2030. In June last year, the President was in Russia where he scouted for investors to help set up the air ambulances.

Russian Helidrive Air Ambulance swiftly responded, bringing in expertise to set up a highly efficient emergency medical service. The operation is staffed by skilled medical doctors, nurses, engineers, dispatchers, and pilots. The air ambulance service boasts a fleet of over 100 medical helicopters, which have been saving lives across Russia for the past nine years.

Local capacity building has been a key component of the initiative. Helidrive Zimbabwe has recruited and trained 40 local pilots, 50 doctors, 100 nurses, 100 dispatchers, and 10 engineers to operate and manage the service.

Air ambulances play a vital role in transporting patients requiring higher levels of medical care or those unable to travel commercially due to medical conditions.

These aircraft are specifically designed to navigate geographical barriers while offering intensive care comparable to that available in hospital settings. Equipped with cutting-edge medical technology and staffed by highly trained personnel, air ambulances are an essential component of emergency medical response systems worldwide.

The launch of Helidrive Zimbabwe’s air ambulance service in August last year coincided with the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit, marking a major milestone in the country’s healthcare advancements. Chronicle