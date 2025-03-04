AIR AMBULANCE : 267 AIRLIFTED

A total of 267 patients, including 76 children under the age of 18, have benefited from air ambulance services provided by Helidrive Zimbabwe since the facility was launched by the Government seven months ago.
The air
ambulance service offers free emergency air transfers for critically ill
patients to major health centres across the country.
It provides
high-quality intensive care on board, significantly improving access to
life-saving medical interventions, particularly in emergencies such as road
accidents and critical illnesses.
In the southern
region, patients from Plumtree, Tsholotsho, and Nkayi have been among those
airlifted to receive urgent medical attention.
In Bulawayo,
Helidrive Zimbabwe’s medical teams have airlifted 30 patients, comprising 20
adults and 10 children, six of whom were under the age of one.
“In January
alone, we recorded 14 cases in Bulawayo comprising five males and nine females
while in February, we had 16 cases. For Harare, we have had 75 cases this year,
comprising 60 adults and 15 children, eight of whom were under the age of one,”
said Helidrive Zimbabwe’s chief medical doctor, Dr Evgenii Kibakin.
HeliDrive
Zimbabwe air Ambulance technicians airlift a patient to Parirenyatwa Hospital
in Harare from United Bulawayo Hospitals recently
Two cases from
United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) required airlifting to the Parirenyatwa Group
of Hospitals in Harare.
One case
involved a five-year-old boy diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia,
while the other was a nine-month-old male infant suffering from bilateral
retinoblastoma.
“Seven months
ago, with the support of President Mnangagwa, our air ambulance service made
its first flight. To date, 267 people, including 76 children under 18, 21 of
whom are infants aged from a few hours to one month, have been evacuated,” said
Dr Kibakin.
Three
helicopters operate daily in Harare and Bulawayo, ensuring swift medical
interventions.
“At any moment,
Russian doctors, together with their Zimbabwean colleagues, doctors, and nurses
are ready to provide emergency assistance,” said Dr Kibakin
Dr Kibakin said
air ambulance evacuation is a crucial link in the emergency medical services
chain for both adults and children.
He said
Helidrive Zimbabwe, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Child
Care, is assessing existing challenges in emergency healthcare services.
“Presently, the
most pressing issue is the accessibility of intensive care beds for children
and adults in hospitals in Harare and Bulawayo,” said Dr Kibakin.
Recently,
health ministers from Russia and Zimbabwe signed an inter-governmental
agreement on comprehensive cooperation in the field of healthcare.
“Within the
framework of this agreement, we plan to continue our joint efforts in
organising all links of emergency medical care for the population, including
the establishment of specialised emergency medical departments in hospitals,”
said Dr Kibakin.
The Second
Republic under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa is modernising the health
sector as part of deliberate efforts to create a modern, prosperous, and highly
industrialised country by 2030. In June last year, the President was in Russia
where he scouted for investors to help set up the air ambulances.
Russian
Helidrive Air Ambulance swiftly responded, bringing in expertise to set up a
highly efficient emergency medical service. The operation is staffed by skilled
medical doctors, nurses, engineers, dispatchers, and pilots. The air ambulance
service boasts a fleet of over 100 medical helicopters, which have been saving
lives across Russia for the past nine years.
Local capacity
building has been a key component of the initiative. Helidrive Zimbabwe has
recruited and trained 40 local pilots, 50 doctors, 100 nurses, 100 dispatchers,
and 10 engineers to operate and manage the service.
Air ambulances
play a vital role in transporting patients requiring higher levels of medical
care or those unable to travel commercially due to medical conditions.
These aircraft
are specifically designed to navigate geographical barriers while offering
intensive care comparable to that available in hospital settings. Equipped with
cutting-edge medical technology and staffed by highly trained personnel, air
ambulances are an essential component of emergency medical response systems
worldwide.
The launch of
Helidrive Zimbabwe’s air ambulance service in August last year coincided with
the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and
Government Summit, marking a major milestone in the country’s healthcare
advancements. Chronicle
