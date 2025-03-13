VENDORS : LETS TALK

Vendors have called for dialogue with the authorities and other stakeholders regarding the 48-hour ultimatum issued by the Government to clear them from illegal vending sites.
The directive
is part of a nationwide crackdown on unregulated trading activities, driven by
concerns over public health, security and economic stability.
Local
Government and Public Works Minister, Daniel Garwe, announced the measure on
Wednesday, stressing the need to restore order in cities and towns.
However, the
announcement has sparked mixed reactions among vendors in Bulawayo, and other
cities, many of whom are calling for constructive engagement with authorities.
“We understand
the need for order and regulation in our city, but a collaborative approach
involving vendors and relevant stakeholders is essential in finding a
sustainable solution,” said Mr Sawu Jere, a representative of Bulawayo vendors.
He stressed
that since the Government’s action will impact their livelihoods, vendors must
be included in decision-making processes.
Mr Jere said
the vendors’ call for dialogue reflects their willingness to work with
authorities to address the underlying causes of illegal trading. “There is a
need for a balanced approach that considers both the Government’s concerns and
the realities vendors face on the ground,” he said. “We are ready to engage in
meaningful discussions to find common ground and ensure a fair outcome for all
parties.”
Ms Benhilda
Zinyemba, a vendor operating along the Fifth Avenue marketplace, welcomed the
Government’s move but pointed out irregularities in the allocation of vending
spaces.
“This place was
allocated to us by the authorities, but the problem started when vendors who
had applied for space here were overlooked, while others, whom we do not know,
were given bays. This is a major issue,” she said.
Ms Zinyemba
suggested that the 48-hour ultimatum should solely apply to those operating in
undesignated areas.
For those of us
in designated places where there have been administrative errors, consideration
should be given. Many of us are in this situation due to mistakes by the
authorities,” she said.
Mr Vusumuzi Mabhena, a second-hand clothing vendor, pleaded with authorities to reconsider the ultimatum, saying street vending is their only means of survival.
Mr Nicholas
Gombera, a vegetable vendor, echoed the same sentiments. He said selling on the
streets is their sole source of income and removing them would severely affect
their families.
Bulawayo mayor Councillor David Coltart said the city has designated vending areas, but some vendors are reluctant to move to these locations.
“There are hundreds of bays across the city for vendors. For instance, space is available at Bhakta’s, and it has functional ablution facilities. Regarding allocation, I want to clarify that these bays are reserved for Bulawayo residents only,” he said.
Clr Coltart said BCC would conduct an audit to determine who benefited from the allocation of stands.
“We want to
restore law and order in the city. For this operation, we will work with the
police and vendors’ associations. As you know, municipal police do not have
arresting powers, so we will collaborate with the relevant authorities,” he
said.
The mayor said the operation would be carried out with compassion and urged vendors to cooperate.
In the Midlands
Province, Gweru Vendors Association chairperson Mr Everisto Mbenjani said the
directive was issued on short notice, leaving vendors with little time to find
alternative vending spaces.
“We are in the streets not by choice but by necessity. We don’t want to engage in cat-and-mouse games with authorities. Our plea is for them to provide proper vending stalls,” he said.
Zvishavane Mayor Councillor Takarangana Keta noted that the town has over 1 000 legal vendors and about 800 operating illegally.
“We are in the process of relocating illegal vendors from the streets and working with the police to enforce regulations,” he said.
Local economist
Mr Trust Chikohora welcomed the move to clear vendors from shop pavements,
saying vending should be conducted in proper locations.
“In the first place, vendors should not have been allocated shop pavements. While they are trying to make a living, they need to be in proper vending areas with adequate amenities such as ablution facilities,” he said.
Mr Chikohora
urged the Government and local authorities to find alternative vending spaces
to ensure vendors’ livelihoods are not destroyed.
Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers president, Mr Denford Mutashu, acknowledged that vending is a global phenomenon but stressed the need for proper regulation.
“Vendors contribute to the economy. In Zimbabwe, the situation is unregulated, and we need a cautious approach. However, in countries like China, there are designated malls for vendors, categorised according to the goods they sell,” he said.
Mr Mutashu said
lawlessness must be curbed, citing concerns over young children being recruited
into vending, exposing them to criminal activities such as drug abuse and
prostitution.
“Take Harare and Bulawayo CBDs, for example. Young children are recruited, exposing them to vices that must be controlled. As a country, we need to restore law and order, not just in vending but in many areas of economic activity,” he said.
Mr Mutashu said
the ultimate goal is for local authorities to ensure that all economic
activities are properly regulated and accounted for. Herald
