VENDORS : LETS TALK

Vendors have called for dialogue with the authorities and other stakeholders regarding the 48-hour ultimatum issued by the Government to clear them from illegal vending sites.

The directive is part of a nationwide crackdown on unregulated trading activities, driven by concerns over public health, security and economic stability.

Local Government and Public Works Minister, Daniel Garwe, announced the measure on Wednesday, stressing the need to restore order in cities and towns.

However, the announcement has sparked mixed reactions among vendors in Bulawayo, and other cities, many of whom are calling for constructive engagement with authorities.

“We understand the need for order and regulation in our city, but a collaborative approach involving vendors and relevant stakeholders is essential in finding a sustainable solution,” said Mr Sawu Jere, a representative of Bulawayo vendors.

He stressed that since the Government’s action will impact their livelihoods, vendors must be included in decision-making processes.

Mr Jere said the vendors’ call for dialogue reflects their willingness to work with authorities to address the underlying causes of illegal trading. “There is a need for a balanced approach that considers both the Government’s concerns and the realities vendors face on the ground,” he said. “We are ready to engage in meaningful discussions to find common ground and ensure a fair outcome for all parties.”

Ms Benhilda Zinyemba, a vendor operating along the Fifth Avenue marketplace, welcomed the Government’s move but pointed out irregularities in the allocation of vending spaces.

“This place was allocated to us by the authorities, but the problem started when vendors who had applied for space here were overlooked, while others, whom we do not know, were given bays. This is a major issue,” she said.

Ms Zinyemba suggested that the 48-hour ultimatum should solely apply to those operating in undesignated areas.

For those of us in designated places where there have been administrative errors, consideration should be given. Many of us are in this situation due to mistakes by the authorities,” she said.

Mr Vusumuzi Mabhena, a second-hand clothing vendor, pleaded with authorities to reconsider the ultimatum, saying street vending is their only means of survival.

Mr Nicholas Gombera, a vegetable vendor, echoed the same sentiments. He said selling on the streets is their sole source of income and removing them would severely affect their families.

“We cannot vacate the streets in just 48 hours. We are pleading with our leaders to be considerate, as this is the only livelihood for many families,” he said.

Bulawayo mayor Councillor David Coltart said the city has designated vending areas, but some vendors are reluctant to move to these locations.

“There are hundreds of bays across the city for vendors. For instance, space is available at Bhakta’s, and it has functional ablution facilities. Regarding allocation, I want to clarify that these bays are reserved for Bulawayo residents only,” he said.

Clr Coltart said BCC would conduct an audit to determine who benefited from the allocation of stands.

“We want to restore law and order in the city. For this operation, we will work with the police and vendors’ associations. As you know, municipal police do not have arresting powers, so we will collaborate with the relevant authorities,” he said.

The mayor said the operation would be carried out with compassion and urged vendors to cooperate.

In the Midlands Province, Gweru Vendors Association chairperson Mr Everisto Mbenjani said the directive was issued on short notice, leaving vendors with little time to find alternative vending spaces.

“We are in the streets not by choice but by necessity. We don’t want to engage in cat-and-mouse games with authorities. Our plea is for them to provide proper vending stalls,” he said.

Zvishavane Mayor Councillor Takarangana Keta noted that the town has over 1 000 legal vendors and about 800 operating illegally.

“We are in the process of relocating illegal vendors from the streets and working with the police to enforce regulations,” he said.

Local economist Mr Trust Chikohora welcomed the move to clear vendors from shop pavements, saying vending should be conducted in proper locations.

“In the first place, vendors should not have been allocated shop pavements. While they are trying to make a living, they need to be in proper vending areas with adequate amenities such as ablution facilities,” he said.

Mr Chikohora urged the Government and local authorities to find alternative vending spaces to ensure vendors’ livelihoods are not destroyed.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers president, Mr Denford Mutashu, acknowledged that vending is a global phenomenon but stressed the need for proper regulation.

“Vendors contribute to the economy. In Zimbabwe, the situation is unregulated, and we need a cautious approach. However, in countries like China, there are designated malls for vendors, categorised according to the goods they sell,” he said.

Mr Mutashu said lawlessness must be curbed, citing concerns over young children being recruited into vending, exposing them to criminal activities such as drug abuse and prostitution.

“Take Harare and Bulawayo CBDs, for example. Young children are recruited, exposing them to vices that must be controlled. As a country, we need to restore law and order, not just in vending but in many areas of economic activity,” he said.

Mr Mutashu said the ultimate goal is for local authorities to ensure that all economic activities are properly regulated and accounted for. Herald