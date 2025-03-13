SADC TO WITHDRAW SOLDIERS FROM DRC

In a significant development, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has announced the withdrawal of its peacekeeping mission from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), citing the need for a strategic reassessment of its role in the region.
The decision
was made during a virtual Extraordinary SADC Summit chaired by Zimbabwean
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is also the SADC Chairperson.
The SADC
Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), deployed to address the escalating security
crisis in the region, will now enter a withdrawal phase. President Mnangagwa
said while the mission is being pulled out, SADC remains committed to
monitoring the political and security situation in eastern DRC.
“The withdrawal
of SAMIDRC notwithstanding, our august regional body will remain seized with
the political and security situation in eastern DRC,” President Mnangagwa said
in his closing remarks.
He called for
the accelerated implementation of decisions made during the Joint SADC-East
African Community (EAC) meeting, including the merger of the Luanda and Nairobi
Peace Processes, which aim to foster dialogue and lasting peace in the region.
The decision to
withdraw comes after months of deliberation and reflects the complex challenges
faced by the mission, including ongoing violence, resource constraints, and the
need for a more sustainable approach to peacebuilding. The region has been plagued
by armed conflict, with numerous rebel groups vying for control, displacing
thousands, and creating a humanitarian crisis.
President
Mnangagwa expressed gratitude to the troop-contributing countries and all SADC
member states for their support of SAMIDRC. He appealed for continued
cooperation to ensure the safe withdrawal of troops and equipment from the
region.
“As our Mission
enters a withdrawal phase, we appeal for continued support to facilitate the
safe withdrawal of all our troops and evacuation of our equipment,” he said.
The SADC
Chairperson reaffirmed the bloc’s solidarity, saying, “Our SADC solidarity is
unshakable and must be upheld and safeguarded for generations to come.” He
declared the summit officially closed, marking the end of what he described as
“frank and productive deliberations.”
The SADC is a regional economic community comprising 16 member states, aimed at promoting socio-economic cooperation and integration, as well as political and security collaboration among its members. Herald
