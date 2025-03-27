MUKOROKOZA KILLED BY CROC AS TEEN BRIDE WATCHES

A young gold panner’s ordinary workday turned into a nightmare when a killer crocodile dragged him into Musengi River—as his teenage bride watched in horror.

Enock Rukowa, 22, and his 19-year-old wife Charity Tembo were sifting for gold along the riverbank at noon on March 24 when the monster reptile struck.

“The croc just lunged—grabbing him and thrashing into the water,” said Mashonaland West police spokesman Inspector Ian Kohwera.

Screaming for help, Charity alerted nearby villagers, who raced to the scene—pelting the beast with stones in a desperate bid to save Enock.

Miraculously, the crocodile released Rukowa alive —but the damage was done.

“His chest was ripped open, his knee shattered,” said Insp Kohwera. “He died as villagers carried him to hospital.”

The police spokesperson issued an urgent warning to riverside communities:

“These killers strike fast—stay vigilant!” Insp Kohwera said. H Metro