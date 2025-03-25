TWO DRUG DEALERS ARRESTED WITH US$14K BRONCO

Two Bulawayo women suspected to be drug dealers appeared in court on Monday for illegal possession of dagga and unregistered medicine with a combined street value of more than US$14 000.

Priscilla Muunganirwa (46) and Takudzwa Masapa (18), appeared before the Bulawayo regional magistrate Mrs Dambudzo Malunga facing charges of unlawful possession of specified medicine and unlawful possession of dagga.

They were remanded out of custody and their trial is set to commence on May 8.

The prosecutor Mr Owen Mugari said the two women allegedly hired one Prosper Chacha to drive their car, a Toyota Probox, which they parked outside the Trans Africa bus garage in Bulawayo.

Upon the arrival of a bus, the duo allegedly retrieved a white bucket, a blue-green bucket, and a wrapped cardboard box from inside the garage and carried them to their parked car.

Police intercepted the pair and instructed them to open the containers. The buckets were found to contain 223 bottles of BronCleer cough syrup, while the cardboard box held 25 sealed packets and loose dagga. The dagga weighed 12,25 kilogrammes, with an estimated street value of US$12 746. The BronCleer was valued at US$1 338.

“The recovered dagga was taken to the Zimpost offices in Bulawayo for weighting in the presence of both the accused persons and it weighed 12,250kg.

The recovered BronCleer cough syrup had a street value of US$1338 and dagga had a street value of US$12 746.

This arrest comes as the country faces escalating drug abuse issues linked to rising violent crimes in communities. The Government has intensified efforts to combat drug smuggling and narcotics trade.

Recently, police seized nearly 2 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine worth US$7 000 in Bulawayo and intercepted 163 kilogrammes of marijuana valued at US$32 600 at Beitbridge Border Post.

The Government continues its crackdown on illicit drugs as part of broader efforts to address this growing societal problem.

Last year, the Government approved the principles for the enactment of the Zimbabwe Drug and Substance Agency Bill.

The Bill paves the way for the establishment of an additional Security Service and specialised Drug and Substance Elimination Agency/National Drug Agency.

The agency will be responsible for the enforcement of laws that deal with drug and substance trafficking, use and abuse as well as co-ordinating efforts of other support services.

Recent studies done in Zimbabwe revealed an estimated 7,1 percent of young people abuse drugs, with the most prevalent drugs being cannabis, crystal meth, BronCleer, skin lighteners, illicit beverages and body enlargement products. Some children as young as 10 years old are now engaging in drug and substance abuse.

In 2023, President Mnangagwa set up an Inter-Ministerial Committee on Drug and Substance Abuse to tackle the menace. Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri chairs the committee and is deputised by Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe. Chronicle