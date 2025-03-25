COP RAPES DAUGHTER

A Police Assistant Inspector has been jailed to 21 years after being convicted of raping his minor biological daughter who is a grade seven pupil.

Magistrate Sengster Tavengwa sentenced the cop (name withheld) to 20 years for rape and a year for indecent assault.

The cop is stationed at Headquarters Troop, Support Union and was convicted of two counts of indecent assault as defined in section 67 1(a) reform act chapter 9:23.

The court heard that the minor stays with her stepmother.

Circumstances are that sometime in August 2024, the man returned home drunk and woke up the minor child. He ordered her to march into his bedroom where he raped her.

On the second count, the Police officer returned home on a date unknown in January 2025.

He found the minor alone at home and began fondling her breasts whilst telling her that he wanted to see if they will grow big. He then caressed her private part and said that he wanted to see if they were cleanly shaved.

The cop’s wife (minor’s stepmother) walked into the room and disrupted him. The cop then threatened his daughter against disclosing the ordeal to her biological mother.

The matter came to light at school when the complainant was seen crying by her friends who questioned her and she told them that her father was sexually abusing her. A teacher was notified and a Police report was made leading to the arrest of the officer. Masvingo Mirror