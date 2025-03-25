MUTUMBUKA CASE : SUSPECT JAILED

Prosper Bizwick (48) who forged title deeds to Zimbabwe first black Minister of Education, Dr Dzingai Mutumbuka’s US$600 000 Chisipite Mansion before it was fraudulently sold for US$45 000 has been sentenced to three years in jail.

Bizwick was charged with forgery.

The sentence was delivered by Harare Magistrate, Ethel Chichera yesterday. She suspended one year for five years on condition Bizwick does not commit a similar offense.

Bizwick was convicted on Thursday after he was found guilty of both perpetuating a fraud and a criminal offense and his co-accused Tatenda Wakatama (44) was acquitted.

During mitigation, Dzikamai Danha who holds Dr Mutumbuka’s power of attorney told the court that the fraud case cost Mutumbuka over US$131 000, excluding damages caused by the late Harrison Marange to the physical infrastructure of the house when he was evicted.

Marange was the buyer of the house.

Responding to Bizwick’s lawyer John Mugogo, Danha said that the costs also included legal cost, missed rentals and security costs among other expenses.

Danha said Bizwick deserves a deterrent sentence as the theft through fraudulent means of Mutumbuka’s house in Harare Drive, Chisipiti, has also left enormous emotional and psychological strains on him and his family as well as financial prejudice. Masvingo Mirror