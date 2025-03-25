MUTUMBUKA CASE : SUSPECT JAILED

Prosper Bizwick (48) who forged title deeds to Zimbabwe first black Minister of Education, Dr Dzingai Mutumbuka’s US$600 000 Chisipite Mansion before it was fraudulently sold for US$45 000 has been sentenced to three years in jail.
Bizwick was
charged with forgery.
The sentence
was delivered by Harare Magistrate, Ethel Chichera yesterday. She suspended one
year for five years on condition Bizwick does not commit a similar
offense.
Bizwick was
convicted on Thursday after he was found guilty of both perpetuating a fraud
and a criminal offense and his co-accused Tatenda Wakatama (44) was acquitted.
During
mitigation, Dzikamai Danha who holds Dr Mutumbuka’s power of attorney told the
court that the fraud case cost Mutumbuka over US$131 000, excluding damages
caused by the late Harrison Marange to the physical infrastructure of the house
when he was evicted.
Marange was the
buyer of the house.
Responding to
Bizwick’s lawyer John Mugogo, Danha said that the costs also included legal
cost, missed rentals and security costs among other expenses.
Danha said
Bizwick deserves a deterrent sentence as the theft through fraudulent means of
Mutumbuka’s house in Harare Drive, Chisipiti, has also left enormous emotional
and psychological strains on him and his family as well as financial prejudice.
Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment