TOP COP'S PROTECTION FEE DEMANDS EXPOSED

Police has launched investigations against a well-known Policewoman, Superintendent Elizabeth Chipfakacha following complaints that she extorts and solicits protection fees from Masvingo business community.
Police
spokesperson, Paul Nyathi confirmed the investigations in an exclusive
statement to The Mirror and said that the investigations are being carried out
from Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba’s office.
“There is no
stone that will be left unturned in the investigations and the public will be
notified of the findings”, read the statement.
The
investigations follow an October 4, 2024, letter from Masvingo business
community to the Commissioner General which is also in the hands of The Mirror.
The letter said
that the business community is tired of Chipfakacha’s alleged persistent
demands for protection fees that has negatively affected business and left her
living far beyond the lifestyle of a salary of a civil servant. The protest
letter also alleged that she is involved in illegal activities including gold
mining in the Hillside hills in Masvingo and the same matter was reported to
her superiors but ignored.
The letter
asked for a lifestyle audit of both Chipfakacha and her husband Eddie
Chipfakacha who is also a senior Police officer. The couple are powerful at
Masvingo Central District with Chipfakacha in charge of operations while her
husband Eddie is the officer-in-charge of CID.
The letter also
called for the immediate removal of Chipfakacha from Masvingo Province as her
actions are affecting business and soiling the good name of the Police. The
business community also asked for investigations of her involvement in gold
panning and forfeiture to the State of any properties acquired through illicit
means.
Of much concern
to the business community is that Chipfakacha allegedly drops names of
influential people and top cops when she demands the protection fees. She
allegedly tells the business community that she is well connected to former
Masvingo Officer-Commanding Chrispen Charumbira and the current Commissioner
General Stephen Mutamba hence she is invincible, says the letter.
The letter also
questioned her long stay of almost three decades at just one station in
Masvingo which is unusual in the Police force and her influence in the force is
described as toxic. She allegedly victimises junior officers and even dedicated
high ranking officials who are allegedly transferred on the back of her gossip.
Chipfakacha
refused to comment when The Mirror called her.
“I don’t talk
to the media, you can speak to the Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector
Dhewa,” said Chipfakacha.
“The
Commissioner General of Police has taken note of the complaint against
Superintendent Chipfakacha. Currently comprehensive investigations are
underway.
“We assure the
media and public that the findings will be made public and no stone will be
left unturned,” said Nyathi in a written response to The Mirror dated March 5,
2025.
Part of the
letter from the business community reads, “we the undersigned members of
Masvingo business community, write to formally lodge a complaint regarding the
conduct and prolonged stay of Superintendent Chipfakanya in Masvingo Province.
As a senior ZRP officer, Chipfakacha’s tenure has now extended almost three
decades and this predominantly at Masvingo Provincial and at Masvingo District.
“Superintended
Chipfakacha has repeatedly solicited protection fees from us, under the guise
of safeguarding our interests. She boasts of her close connections with senior
officers, particularly with Commissioner Charumbira and claims her actions are
implicitly supported by higher ranking officials, including Deputy Commissioner
General Mutamba,” reads the letter to the Commissioner.
The letter
alleged that the extortion started when Chipfakacha became Officer-in-Charge
Masvingo Traffic and she targeted the transport sector. This alleged scam then
spread to a broader spectrum of business when she was promoted to oversee
operations in Masvingo District.
“We
respectfully request that your office conducts a thorough lifestyle audit of
Superintendent Chipfakacha to establish whether her wealth is consistent with
her legitimate earnings. In addition, we ask for an investigation into her
involvement in gold panning activities and the extent to which her actions have
negatively impacted police operations in the province…,” reads the letter.
The letter
claims that Chipfakacha has built a lavish house in Hillside and has another
one in Rujeko. There are also allegations of other business interests outside
mining. Masvingo Mirror
