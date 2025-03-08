TOP COP'S PROTECTION FEE DEMANDS EXPOSED

Police has launched investigations against a well-known Policewoman, Superintendent Elizabeth Chipfakacha following complaints that she extorts and solicits protection fees from Masvingo business community.

Police spokesperson, Paul Nyathi confirmed the investigations in an exclusive statement to The Mirror and said that the investigations are being carried out from Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba’s office.

“There is no stone that will be left unturned in the investigations and the public will be notified of the findings”, read the statement.

The investigations follow an October 4, 2024, letter from Masvingo business community to the Commissioner General which is also in the hands of The Mirror.

The letter said that the business community is tired of Chipfakacha’s alleged persistent demands for protection fees that has negatively affected business and left her living far beyond the lifestyle of a salary of a civil servant. The protest letter also alleged that she is involved in illegal activities including gold mining in the Hillside hills in Masvingo and the same matter was reported to her superiors but ignored.

The letter asked for a lifestyle audit of both Chipfakacha and her husband Eddie Chipfakacha who is also a senior Police officer. The couple are powerful at Masvingo Central District with Chipfakacha in charge of operations while her husband Eddie is the officer-in-charge of CID.

The letter also called for the immediate removal of Chipfakacha from Masvingo Province as her actions are affecting business and soiling the good name of the Police. The business community also asked for investigations of her involvement in gold panning and forfeiture to the State of any properties acquired through illicit means.

Of much concern to the business community is that Chipfakacha allegedly drops names of influential people and top cops when she demands the protection fees. She allegedly tells the business community that she is well connected to former Masvingo Officer-Commanding Chrispen Charumbira and the current Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba hence she is invincible, says the letter.

The letter also questioned her long stay of almost three decades at just one station in Masvingo which is unusual in the Police force and her influence in the force is described as toxic. She allegedly victimises junior officers and even dedicated high ranking officials who are allegedly transferred on the back of her gossip.

Chipfakacha refused to comment when The Mirror called her.

“I don’t talk to the media, you can speak to the Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Dhewa,” said Chipfakacha.

“The Commissioner General of Police has taken note of the complaint against Superintendent Chipfakacha. Currently comprehensive investigations are underway.

“We assure the media and public that the findings will be made public and no stone will be left unturned,” said Nyathi in a written response to The Mirror dated March 5, 2025.

Part of the letter from the business community reads, “we the undersigned members of Masvingo business community, write to formally lodge a complaint regarding the conduct and prolonged stay of Superintendent Chipfakanya in Masvingo Province. As a senior ZRP officer, Chipfakacha’s tenure has now extended almost three decades and this predominantly at Masvingo Provincial and at Masvingo District.

“Superintended Chipfakacha has repeatedly solicited protection fees from us, under the guise of safeguarding our interests. She boasts of her close connections with senior officers, particularly with Commissioner Charumbira and claims her actions are implicitly supported by higher ranking officials, including Deputy Commissioner General Mutamba,” reads the letter to the Commissioner.

The letter alleged that the extortion started when Chipfakacha became Officer-in-Charge Masvingo Traffic and she targeted the transport sector. This alleged scam then spread to a broader spectrum of business when she was promoted to oversee operations in Masvingo District.

“We respectfully request that your office conducts a thorough lifestyle audit of Superintendent Chipfakacha to establish whether her wealth is consistent with her legitimate earnings. In addition, we ask for an investigation into her involvement in gold panning activities and the extent to which her actions have negatively impacted police operations in the province…,” reads the letter.

The letter claims that Chipfakacha has built a lavish house in Hillside and has another one in Rujeko. There are also allegations of other business interests outside mining. Masvingo Mirror