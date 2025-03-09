EX MAYOR : THEY WANTED TO POISON ME

Former Harare Mayor Ben Manyenyeni deliberately avoided eating at Town House during his tenure, fearing possible poisoning after leading a campaign to slash monster salaries and perks earned by city executives.

Mr Manyenyeni, who served as mayor from 2013 to 2018, spearheaded efforts to cut bloated salaries at a time when then-Town Clerk Mr Tendai Mahachi reportedly earned over US$30 000 per month, while seven other senior managers took home around US$20 000 each.

The revelations sparked tension at Town House, leading to fierce resistance from senior executives. While the campaign to cut salaries to “sane levels” eventually succeeded, he said this earned him powerful enemies.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Mail, the former mayor expressed disappointment that the reforms he fought hard for have since been reversed.

“I am quite dismayed that some of the painful successes we achieved have not only been undone but have actually worsened,” he said.

“We avoided tea and meals at Town House to preserve our lives after making tough decisions.”

Mr Manyenyeni revealed that during his tenure, the Town Clerk’s salary and allowances were reduced from US$21 000 to under US$11 000 per month.

“I cannot believe that the executive payroll has slid back into secrecy again. We had a very constructive engagement with the Ministry of Local Government and brought salaries to sane levels.”

His comments come amid growing concerns over transparency and accountability in Harare’s financial management, raising fresh questions about the city’s governance.

Testimonies made during recent oral submissions to the Justice Cheda-led Commission of Inquiry into the governance of the City of Harare since 2017 indicate that Town House executives are once again earning obscene salaries, especially against the backdrop of deteriorating service delivery in the capital.

The Town Clerk, Engineer Hosiah Chisango, is reportedly taking home close to US$30 000 per month, including perks such as holiday allowances, while other senior managers are believed to be earning similarly inflated amounts. The commission heard that the council was shelling out about US$500 000 a month towards salaries for executives.

The least-paid executive nets US$15 000 per month. However, none of the salaries and perks have been approved by the Local Government Board, the commission was told.

In his submissions, Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume said city directors, who reportedly have “no payslips”, spent US$124 000 on foreign trips last year, alongside US$1 million on high-end vehicles during the 2023 election period.

He also alleged that Eng Chisango was allocated US$18 000 for a trip to Dubai, while another director, Engineer Isaac Chawatama, received US$15 000.

He recounted an incident where he requested a report on salaries from the human resources director, who refused to provide it, citing instructions from the town clerk.

“He then showed me the document in confidence, and from what I saw, the highest-paid executive is receiving US$27 000, while the lowest is getting US$15 000,” he said.

Cllr Mafume noted that the highest-paid executive’s salary could reach US$30 000, including perks, and described the relationship between his office and the executive as fractured. He revealed that the basis of the acrimonious relationship are frequent accusations of overstepping his powers as a ceremonial mayor.

“I was just shown the salaries, and there are no payslips. Executive salaries take US$500 000 monthly, not approved by the Local Government Board and the parent ministry,” he stated. Sunday Mail