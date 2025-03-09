EX MAYOR : THEY WANTED TO POISON ME

Former Harare Mayor Ben Manyenyeni deliberately avoided eating at Town House during his tenure, fearing possible poisoning after leading a campaign to slash monster salaries and perks earned by city executives.
Mr Manyenyeni,
who served as mayor from 2013 to 2018, spearheaded efforts to cut bloated
salaries at a time when then-Town Clerk Mr Tendai Mahachi reportedly earned
over US$30 000 per month, while seven other senior managers took home around
US$20 000 each.
The revelations
sparked tension at Town House, leading to fierce resistance from senior
executives. While the campaign to cut salaries to “sane levels” eventually
succeeded, he said this earned him powerful enemies.
In a recent
interview with The Sunday Mail, the former mayor expressed disappointment that
the reforms he fought hard for have since been reversed.
“I am quite
dismayed that some of the painful successes we achieved have not only been
undone but have actually worsened,” he said.
“We avoided tea
and meals at Town House to preserve our lives after making tough decisions.”
Mr Manyenyeni
revealed that during his tenure, the Town Clerk’s salary and allowances were
reduced from US$21 000 to under US$11 000 per month.
“I cannot
believe that the executive payroll has slid back into secrecy again. We had a
very constructive engagement with the Ministry of Local Government and brought
salaries to sane levels.”
His comments
come amid growing concerns over transparency and accountability in Harare’s
financial management, raising fresh questions about the city’s governance.
Testimonies
made during recent oral submissions to the Justice Cheda-led Commission of
Inquiry into the governance of the City of Harare since 2017 indicate that Town
House executives are once again earning obscene salaries, especially against
the backdrop of deteriorating service delivery in the capital.
The Town Clerk,
Engineer Hosiah Chisango, is reportedly taking home close to US$30 000 per
month, including perks such as holiday allowances, while other senior managers
are believed to be earning similarly inflated amounts. The commission heard
that the council was shelling out about US$500 000 a month towards salaries for
executives.
The least-paid
executive nets US$15 000 per month. However, none of the salaries and perks
have been approved by the Local Government Board, the commission was told.
In his
submissions, Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume said city directors, who
reportedly have “no payslips”, spent US$124 000 on foreign trips last year,
alongside US$1 million on high-end vehicles during the 2023 election period.
He also alleged
that Eng Chisango was allocated US$18 000 for a trip to Dubai, while another
director, Engineer Isaac Chawatama, received US$15 000.
He recounted an
incident where he requested a report on salaries from the human resources
director, who refused to provide it, citing instructions from the town clerk.
“He then showed
me the document in confidence, and from what I saw, the highest-paid executive
is receiving US$27 000, while the lowest is getting US$15 000,” he said.
Cllr Mafume
noted that the highest-paid executive’s salary could reach US$30 000, including
perks, and described the relationship between his office and the executive as
fractured. He revealed that the basis of the acrimonious relationship are
frequent accusations of overstepping his powers as a ceremonial mayor.
“I was just
shown the salaries, and there are no payslips. Executive salaries take US$500
000 monthly, not approved by the Local Government Board and the parent
ministry,” he stated. Sunday Mail
0 comments:
Post a Comment