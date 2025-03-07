THREE FAKE COPS STEAL FROM MOTORISTS

Three suspected armed robbers allegedly impersonating traffic police officers and robbing unsuspecting motorists, particularly those driving delivery trucks are on the prowl in Manicaland.
The suspected
robbers, clad in traffic police uniforms, are setting up roadblocks along major
highways in the province.
Last month, the
robbers struck twice on the same day along Nyazura-Chivhu Highway.
In broad
daylight, they manned an illegal roadblock and robbed a Kitoko Brandy truck,
making off with US$3 285 cash and other valuables.
The same night,
they robbed a Parnmart delivery truck along Rusape-Nyanga Highway, and escaped
with US$1 115 cash and cellphones.
Acting
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka
confirmed the robberies, adding that the robbers would signal motorists to
stop.
The
unsuspecting motorists would comply as the robbers would be wearing police
uniforms.
The robbers
would then pounce on the motorists, before locking them in their trucks’
loading boxes.
Assistant
Inspector Chinyoka said Mattaparthi Sirinivas Rso, the director of Kitoko
Brandy, and his driver, Shorai Nyakufuka (42), were robbed along Nyazura-Chivhu
Highway by the suspected criminals, who later produced a machete during
questioning.
“On February
22, Rso, of Southerton, Harare was in the company of Nyakufuka of Eastview,
Harare who is employed as a driver. Nyakufuka was driving a DAF truck along
Chivhu-Nyazura Highway towards Chivhu.
“Upon
approaching the 122km peg around 11am, they saw three unknown male adults who
were clad in police uniforms with traffic sleeves. One of the robbers stopped
the truck and Nyakufuka complied. One of the robbers told Nyakufuka that he
wanted to check what was in the truck’s loading box.
“Nyakufuka
switched off the vehicle and went to the back of the car with one of the
suspects.
“Nyakufuka
opened the door of the loading box and showed the suspect the inside. The
suspect ordered Nyakufuka to enter into the loading box for him to be able to
have a full view of the load, however, he refused. A misunderstanding arose and
the suspect assaulted Nyakufuka with fists on the face several times.
“The suspect
produced a machete. He tied Nyakufuka’s hands with his shoelaces and forced him
into the loading box. As this was happening, another suspect was interviewing
Rso about his permit documents.
“The robber
never bothered to check the documents, but handcuffed Rso, cut off the seat
belts, and escorted him to the back of the vehicle where he was also shoved
into the loading box.
“While inside,
the two suspects searched the complainants and took cash US$3 285, vehicle
keys, power bank, brown satchel and ear pods. The robbers locked the
complainants inside the loading box and fled from the scene.
“The
complainants yelled for help, and one passer-by rescued them. The complainants
made a police report at ZRP Buhera who attended the scene. The accused persons
are still at large. Value stolen is US$3 684 and nothing was recovered,” said
Assistant Inspector Chinyoka. Manica Post
