THREE FAKE COPS STEAL FROM MOTORISTS

Three suspected armed robbers allegedly impersonating traffic police officers and robbing unsuspecting motorists, particularly those driving delivery trucks are on the prowl in Manicaland.

The suspected robbers, clad in traffic police uniforms, are setting up roadblocks along major highways in the province.

Last month, the robbers struck twice on the same day along Nyazura-Chivhu Highway.

In broad daylight, they manned an illegal roadblock and robbed a Kitoko Brandy truck, making off with US$3 285 cash and other valuables.

The same night, they robbed a Parnmart delivery truck along Rusape-Nyanga Highway, and escaped with US$1 115 cash and cellphones.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the robberies, adding that the robbers would signal motorists to stop.

The unsuspecting motorists would comply as the robbers would be wearing police uniforms.

The robbers would then pounce on the motorists, before locking them in their trucks’ loading boxes.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka said Mattaparthi Sirinivas Rso, the director of Kitoko Brandy, and his driver, Shorai Nyakufuka (42), were robbed along Nyazura-Chivhu Highway by the suspected criminals, who later produced a machete during questioning.

“On February 22, Rso, of Southerton, Harare was in the company of Nyakufuka of Eastview, Harare who is employed as a driver. Nyakufuka was driving a DAF truck along Chivhu-Nyazura Highway towards Chivhu.

“Upon approaching the 122km peg around 11am, they saw three unknown male adults who were clad in police uniforms with traffic sleeves. One of the robbers stopped the truck and Nyakufuka complied. One of the robbers told Nyakufuka that he wanted to check what was in the truck’s loading box.

“Nyakufuka switched off the vehicle and went to the back of the car with one of the suspects.

“Nyakufuka opened the door of the loading box and showed the suspect the inside. The suspect ordered Nyakufuka to enter into the loading box for him to be able to have a full view of the load, however, he refused. A misunderstanding arose and the suspect assaulted Nyakufuka with fists on the face several times.

“The suspect produced a machete. He tied Nyakufuka’s hands with his shoelaces and forced him into the loading box. As this was happening, another suspect was interviewing Rso about his permit documents.

“The robber never bothered to check the documents, but handcuffed Rso, cut off the seat belts, and escorted him to the back of the vehicle where he was also shoved into the loading box.

“While inside, the two suspects searched the complainants and took cash US$3 285, vehicle keys, power bank, brown satchel and ear pods. The robbers locked the complainants inside the loading box and fled from the scene.

“The complainants yelled for help, and one passer-by rescued them. The complainants made a police report at ZRP Buhera who attended the scene. The accused persons are still at large. Value stolen is US$3 684 and nothing was recovered,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka. Manica Post