CHIYANGWA BUILDS NEW SUBURB

Plans to commission the Tantallon Estates housing scheme, also known as the Nyore Nyore Housing Scheme in Manyame, are now at an advanced stage as the contractor, Bitumen World, finalises road construction in the area.
This project,
launched by Pinnacle Properties, seeks to support the Second Republic’s goal of
providing affordable shelter for all citizens.
Once
successfully launched in Mashonaland East, the scheme is set to expand to other
provinces across the country.
A media tour of
the site yesterday revealed that Bitumen World is currently surfacing all the
roads in Manyame District. Engineer Munyaradzi Meki, a senior site agent for
Bitumen World, confirmed that they are on track to complete road construction
ahead of schedule.
“So far, we
have constructed 6,9 kilometres of road and aim to finish by the end of March.
We are priming the roads now and will start servicing in two days due to clear
weather,” he said.
Minister of
Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, recently led a tour of the
Nyore Nyore Housing stands, highlighting the collaboration between the
Government and Pinnacle Property Holdings Ltd.
Bitumen World
is tasked with constructing essential infrastructure, including roads and
drainage systems, ensuring compliance with regulations before any stands are
sold or buildings erected.
Minister Garwe
confirmed that the project will soon be commissioned by President Mnangagwa,
detailing an agreement for the Government to purchase 20 000 stands for civil
servants.
He emphasised
the importance of collaboration between Government engineers and Bitumen World.
Dr Philip
Chiyangwa, Chairman of the Nyore Nyore Housing Scheme, reiterated the project’s
vision, reaffirming the Second Republic’s commitment to improving lives through
housing. The initiative aims to provide 250 000 units, including stands, flats,
and business centres, with opportunities for the public, beyond civil servants,
to apply for housing.
This initiative
is poised to significantly enhance housing availability in the country,
aligning with national development goals. Herald
