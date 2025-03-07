MANDAZA'S SON CLEARED OF ATTACKING EX WIFE

The son of political analyst Ibbo Mandaza has been acquitted of a charge of assaulting his former wife on Christmas eve after a misunderstanding.
Magistrate
Ayanda Dhlamini said Ibbo Jnr (33)'s wife Tyler Roxanne Robinson’s testimony
was not only inconsistent, but also not corroborated.
According to
the State, Robinson claimed that on December 24, 2024, she was assaulted by
Ibbo Jnr during an altercation at his residence in the presence of their
two-year-old son.
She stated that
the dispute arose when she returned a second-hand cellphone to him as it
contained a nude picture.
She said she
had sustained bruises on her right shoulder as well as injuries to both knees,
which were documented in a medical affidavit.
Ibbo Jnr
refuted the allegations, saying he was instead the victim of assault by
Robinson.
He stated that
on the day in question, he had taken groceries and gifts, including the
cellphone to Robinson’s house.
Later, Robinson
messaged him, expressing anger about the phone and informing him that she will
return it.
When she
arrived at his residence, she allegedly acted aggressively. He maintained that
he did not assault her, but rather tried to avoid confrontation.
He claimed that
she ripped his shirt and slapped him multiple times.
Ibbo Jnr
presented photographs of his injuries, including scratches on his left ear and
bruises which were corroborated by a medical affidavit.
He also
referenced a previous incident in 2021, where the complainant allegedly threw
boiling water at him, suggesting a pattern of violent behaviour.
He brought his
mother, Diana Mandaza and her maid, who also said Robinson was violent on the
said day.
They also
provided evidence that Robinson had a history of violence.
In her ruling,
Dhlamini said Robinson’s submissions had loopholes.
“The defence
version is more credible and the accused person was likely the victim rather
than the perpetrator,” Dhlamini said.
“The accused
person is accordingly found not guilty and acquitted.”
She ruled that
the State failed to provide compelling evidence to rebut the defence proffered
by the accused.
“The State’s
case relied solely on the complainant’s testimony, which must be treated with
caution in line with legal principles on single witness evidence,” Dhlamini
ruled.
“Weakening the
credibility of her motive for confrontation is that the complainant alleged the
phone contained a nude picture, which was the cause of the dispute, but she
failed to provide proof.” Newsday
