MANDAZA'S SON CLEARED OF ATTACKING EX WIFE

The son of political analyst Ibbo Mandaza has been acquitted of a charge of assaulting his former wife on Christmas eve after a misunderstanding.

Magistrate Ayanda Dhlamini said Ibbo Jnr (33)'s wife Tyler Roxanne Robinson’s testimony was not only inconsistent, but also not corroborated.

According to the State, Robinson claimed that on December 24, 2024, she was assaulted by Ibbo Jnr during an altercation at his residence in the presence of their two-year-old son.

She stated that the dispute arose when she returned a second-hand cellphone to him as it contained a nude picture.

She said she had sustained bruises on her right shoulder as well as injuries to both knees, which were documented in a medical affidavit.

Ibbo Jnr refuted the allegations, saying he was instead the victim of assault by Robinson.

He stated that on the day in question, he had taken groceries and gifts, including the cellphone to Robinson’s house.

Later, Robinson messaged him, expressing anger about the phone and informing him that she will return it.

When she arrived at his residence, she allegedly acted aggressively. He maintained that he did not assault her, but rather tried to avoid confrontation.

He claimed that she ripped his shirt and slapped him multiple times.

Ibbo Jnr presented photographs of his injuries, including scratches on his left ear and bruises which were corroborated by a medical affidavit.

He also referenced a previous incident in 2021, where the complainant allegedly threw boiling water at him, suggesting a pattern of violent behaviour.

He brought his mother, Diana Mandaza and her maid, who also said Robinson was violent on the said day.

They also provided evidence that Robinson had a history of violence.

In her ruling, Dhlamini said Robinson’s submissions had loopholes.

“The defence version is more credible and the accused person was likely the victim rather than the perpetrator,” Dhlamini said.

“The accused person is accordingly found not guilty and acquitted.”

She ruled that the State failed to provide compelling evidence to rebut the defence proffered by the accused.

“The State’s case relied solely on the complainant’s testimony, which must be treated with caution in line with legal principles on single witness evidence,” Dhlamini ruled.

“Weakening the credibility of her motive for confrontation is that the complainant alleged the phone contained a nude picture, which was the cause of the dispute, but she failed to provide proof.” Newsday