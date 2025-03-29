SPINAL CORD PATIENT KICKED OUT OF HOSPITAL

An artisanal miner who fell into a pit near Mimosa Mine in Zvishavane is battling with a spinal cord dislocation after Mpilo Central Hospital threw him out of the ward because he could not raise US$1 500 for a surgical operation.
John Musina
Chiwara (40) who is a breadwinner for a family of four, is bedridden, cannot
sit, is in diapers and uses a catheter to relieve himself. He needs a stretcher
bed to be carried around.
Mpilo Hospital
staff asked Chiwara’s relatives to take him out of the ward to avoid accruing
bills.
Chiwara’s aunt
Beauty Mazuru confirmed her relative’s predicament and appealed for help adding
that Chiwara goes through excruciating pain throughout the day.
Chiwara who
suffered the fracture on January 24, 2025 is appealing for US$1 500 for the
surgery.
Mpilo Hospital
Spokesperson Norma Mabena refused to comment about the matter and said she
requires time to check the records of the patient. She said she will be able to
comment on Monday when she will be on duty.
“Off hand I
cannot comment because I have to first check on his record. I will be on duty
on Monday and that’s when I will have the patient’s details,” she said.
Contacted for a
comment, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Childcare Aspect
Maunganidze said he will get details and get back to the reporter.
Mazuru told The
Mirror that if Chiwara who is currently at a relative’s house in Bulawayo fails
to get the money for the operation, the alternative is to take him to his rural
home in Gokwe where he would be under home based care for the rest of his life.
However, the
relatives cannot afford transport or an appropriate vehicle to take him to
Gokwe, said Mazuru.
Chiwara has
three children; the eldest is 19 years and unemployed, the second born is 15
years old and the last born is 9 and in Grade 4.
“Chiwara fell
in a mining pit near Mimosa and was rushed to Mberengwa District hospital where
his spinal cord fracture was detected. He was transferred to Mpilo where he was
asked for US$1 500 for an operation to be conducted on him.
“He is still in
Bulawayo and needs to go to his home in Gokwe but he has no money to hire a
suitable vehicle. We are appealing to well-wishers to assist him with funds so
that he can undergo treatment, buy a stretcher bed and hire a car to transport
him to Gokwe” she said.
Well-wishers
can contact Chiwara on 0773 703 608 or alternatively The Mirror helpline on
0716 895 703/0775 691 380. Masvingo Mirror
