SPINAL CORD PATIENT KICKED OUT OF HOSPITAL

An artisanal miner who fell into a pit near Mimosa Mine in Zvishavane is battling with a spinal cord dislocation after Mpilo Central Hospital threw him out of the ward because he could not raise US$1 500 for a surgical operation.

John Musina Chiwara (40) who is a breadwinner for a family of four, is bedridden, cannot sit, is in diapers and uses a catheter to relieve himself. He needs a stretcher bed to be carried around.

Mpilo Hospital staff asked Chiwara’s relatives to take him out of the ward to avoid accruing bills.

Chiwara’s aunt Beauty Mazuru confirmed her relative’s predicament and appealed for help adding that Chiwara goes through excruciating pain throughout the day.

Chiwara who suffered the fracture on January 24, 2025 is appealing for US$1 500 for the surgery.

Mpilo Hospital Spokesperson Norma Mabena refused to comment about the matter and said she requires time to check the records of the patient. She said she will be able to comment on Monday when she will be on duty.

“Off hand I cannot comment because I have to first check on his record. I will be on duty on Monday and that’s when I will have the patient’s details,” she said.

Contacted for a comment, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Childcare Aspect Maunganidze said he will get details and get back to the reporter.

Mazuru told The Mirror that if Chiwara who is currently at a relative’s house in Bulawayo fails to get the money for the operation, the alternative is to take him to his rural home in Gokwe where he would be under home based care for the rest of his life.

However, the relatives cannot afford transport or an appropriate vehicle to take him to Gokwe, said Mazuru.

Chiwara has three children; the eldest is 19 years and unemployed, the second born is 15 years old and the last born is 9 and in Grade 4.

“Chiwara fell in a mining pit near Mimosa and was rushed to Mberengwa District hospital where his spinal cord fracture was detected. He was transferred to Mpilo where he was asked for US$1 500 for an operation to be conducted on him.

“He is still in Bulawayo and needs to go to his home in Gokwe but he has no money to hire a suitable vehicle. We are appealing to well-wishers to assist him with funds so that he can undergo treatment, buy a stretcher bed and hire a car to transport him to Gokwe” she said.

Well-wishers can contact Chiwara on 0773 703 608 or alternatively The Mirror helpline on 0716 895 703/0775 691 380. Masvingo Mirror