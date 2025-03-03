2030 IS NOT THIRD TERM, SAYS MINISTER

Local Government minister, Daniel Garwe says extending President Mnangagwa beyond the constitutional term limit did not necessarily translate to a third term.

"We want him to take us to 2030; we did not say we want a third term. Don't put words in our mouths. We only said, ‘President, take us to 2030',” he said.

"This means that if you are a councillor now, you will remain a councillor until 2030, just like MPs and senators. If you don't want that, we will hold a byelection to replace you."

Garwe made the remarks while addressing a provincial co-ordinating committee meeting in Marondera.

He argued that Mnangagwa's institutional memory and experience make him the ideal leader to take the country forward.

"So far we have already agreed to persuade the President. We are going to persuade him to understand where we are coming from and where we want him to take us to," Garwe told the delegates.

Garwe said Mnangagwa's presence in the party since its formation and his subsequent leadership roles had equipped him with invaluable knowledge and expertise.

He said the experience, combined with the President's successful policies, made him the best person to lead the country until 2030.

"In my view, His Excellency is the only person who is more senior even among war veterans who has got the institutional memory of the party because it was formed when he was there, as a youth,” Garwe added.

"All the stages that followed thereafter, he was there, he has all that in institutional memory that we need and that must be documented coupled with the beautiful, brilliant policies of leadership that he has demonstrated so far.” Newsday