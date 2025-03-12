SCHOOL HEAD PROPOSES LOVE TO STUDENTS

The headmaster of Rivendale School, a private college in Domboshava, probably deserves the title of shame to be labelled the WORST HEADMASTER IN THE WORLD.
Tofara
Chitsveto stunned the Harare Civil Court when he said he had proposed to a
number of his students to have romantic affairs with them.
However, he
said, none of the students accepted his romantic proposals.
Chitsveto’s
stunning claims even shocked magistrate Meenal Naratom who, at one stage, asked
him if he was sober. Chitsveto dragged Sibongile Mavingire, a teacher at the
school, to the Harare Civil Court seeking a protection order.
He was claiming
she assaulted him in front of the students. The protection order was granted by
Magistrate Meenal Naratom. The two started the private school together.
Chitsveto said:
“We are former teachers and we decided to start a school, and I am the
headmaster.
“My colleague
assaulted me over rumours she heard that l am dating one of the students yet l
only proposed love but never dated the students. Sibongile is tarnishing my
image, which is hurting me and l no longer want her at my school.
“I will repay
her all the money that she contributed when we started the school.
“It’s better
for me to run the school alone than to run it with teachers who disrespect me
to the extent of assaulting me in front of the children.
“She calls me a
drunkard and useless.”
Sibongile said
half the students received love proposals from Tofa.
“I am the one
in charge of guidance and counselling and as l was interacting with the
children, they told me how the headmaster was sexually harassing them.
“Trying to
inquire from them, l found out that he once dated a student.
“The worst
nightmare was that he was tarnishing another student’s reputation because she
turned down his proposal.
“One of the
students was traumatised by Tofa, accusing her of committing a series of
abortions simply because she turned down his proposal,” she said.
Sibongile said
Tofa removed her, and the other teacher, from the school group and started
sending messages to the parents, humiliating them.
“Do not grant
him the protection order because he wants to use it for his own advantage and
sabotage us.
“This man is
hungry for power, he does not want us to fight for the students’ rights, yet he
is abusing them.”We started this school together and we will end it together.”
H Metro
