SCHOOL HEAD PROPOSES LOVE TO STUDENTS

The headmaster of Rivendale School, a private college in Domboshava, probably deserves the title of shame to be labelled the WORST HEADMASTER IN THE WORLD.

Tofara Chitsveto stunned the Harare Civil Court when he said he had proposed to a number of his students to have romantic affairs with them.

However, he said, none of the students accepted his romantic proposals.

Chitsveto’s stunning claims even shocked magistrate Meenal Naratom who, at one stage, asked him if he was sober. Chitsveto dragged Sibongile Mavingire, a teacher at the school, to the Harare Civil Court seeking a protection order.

He was claiming she assaulted him in front of the students. The protection order was granted by Magistrate Meenal Naratom. The two started the private school together.

Chitsveto said: “We are former teachers and we decided to start a school, and I am the headmaster.

“My colleague assaulted me over rumours she heard that l am dating one of the students yet l only proposed love but never dated the students. Sibongile is tarnishing my image, which is hurting me and l no longer want her at my school.

“I will repay her all the money that she contributed when we started the school.

“It’s better for me to run the school alone than to run it with teachers who disrespect me to the extent of assaulting me in front of the children.

“She calls me a drunkard and useless.”

Sibongile said half the students received love proposals from Tofa.

“I am the one in charge of guidance and counselling and as l was interacting with the children, they told me how the headmaster was sexually harassing them.

“Trying to inquire from them, l found out that he once dated a student.

“The worst nightmare was that he was tarnishing another student’s reputation because she turned down his proposal.

“One of the students was traumatised by Tofa, accusing her of committing a series of abortions simply because she turned down his proposal,” she said.

Sibongile said Tofa removed her, and the other teacher, from the school group and started sending messages to the parents, humiliating them.

“Do not grant him the protection order because he wants to use it for his own advantage and sabotage us.

“This man is hungry for power, he does not want us to fight for the students’ rights, yet he is abusing them.”We started this school together and we will end it together.” H Metro