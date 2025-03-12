MAN SAVES WIFE FROM JAWS OF CROC

A Kwekwe man is battling for his life at a local hospital after rescuing his wife from the jaws of a crocodile that dragged her into Sebakwe River and bit off her hand.

The incident happened last Tuesday at Bonyongwa Golden Barley Enterprise Farm, some 30km from Kwekwe town.

Clever Moyo is admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital with severe injuries mostly on his upper body. His wife only identified as Chuma lost her hand and received medical care at Gweru Provincial Hospital.

Alderman Stanford Bonyongwa who owns the farm and is the couple’s employer confirmed the tragedy to The Mirror. He said Moyo’s heroics saved his wife.

“The wife was fetching water when the crocodile attacked and dragged her into the river. Moyo didn’t hesitate and jumped on top of the crocodile. He punched the crocodile with bare fists and called on onlookers to bring an axe.

“The crocodile let his wife go but her hand had already been chopped off. Moyo became the target and he fought his way out of the river. He sustained injuries all over his body,” said Bonyongwa.

Ward 2 Councillor Basilio Mutosvori said crocodile attacks along the river are increasing in the area. Masvingo Mirror