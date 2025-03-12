MAN SAVES WIFE FROM JAWS OF CROC

A Kwekwe man is battling for his life at a local hospital after rescuing his wife from the jaws of a crocodile that dragged her into Sebakwe River and bit off her hand.
The incident
happened last Tuesday at Bonyongwa Golden Barley Enterprise Farm, some 30km
from Kwekwe town.
Clever Moyo is
admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital with severe injuries mostly on his upper
body. His wife only identified as Chuma lost her hand and received medical care
at Gweru Provincial Hospital.
Alderman
Stanford Bonyongwa who owns the farm and is the couple’s employer confirmed the
tragedy to The Mirror. He said Moyo’s heroics saved his wife.
“The wife was
fetching water when the crocodile attacked and dragged her into the river. Moyo
didn’t hesitate and jumped on top of the crocodile. He punched the crocodile
with bare fists and called on onlookers to bring an axe.
“The crocodile
let his wife go but her hand had already been chopped off. Moyo became the
target and he fought his way out of the river. He sustained injuries all over
his body,” said Bonyongwa.
Ward 2
Councillor Basilio Mutosvori said crocodile attacks along the river are
increasing in the area. Masvingo Mirror
