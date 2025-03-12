BLESSED MHLANGA BACK IN COURT

The High Court is set to hear Heart & Soul TV (HStv) head of news, Blessed Mhlanga's bail application today before Justice Gibson Mandaza.
Justice Mandaza
on Monday requested more time to look into the submissions by the State and the
defence.
The
postponement on Monday came after Justice Mandaza dismissed an application by
the State to move the matter to a specialised anti-corruption court.
The State had
argued that this was because the original case was heard in a Regional Court
(anti-corruption court) at the Magistrates Court last week.
Mhlanga’s
lawyer, Chris Mhike, argued against the matter being heard in a specialised
anti-corruption court since the offence has nothing to do with graft.
Mhlanga was
arrested on February 24 for covering Press conferences addressed by expelled
Zanu PF central committee member Blessed “Bombshell” Geza, who demanded
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s resignation for alleged corruption, incompetence
and misgovernance.
He was denied
bail by magistrate Farai Gwitima who claimed that he was likely to interfere
with witnesses.
Gwitima also
ruled that Mhlanga's action incited the public against government.
Mhike argued
that there are no compelling reasons for Mhlanga's continued detention. Newsday
