BLESSED MHLANGA BACK IN COURT

The High Court is set to hear Heart & Soul TV (HStv) head of news, Blessed Mhlanga's bail application today before Justice Gibson Mandaza.

Justice Mandaza on Monday requested more time to look into the submissions by the State and the defence.

The postponement on Monday came after Justice Mandaza dismissed an application by the State to move the matter to a specialised anti-corruption court.

The State had argued that this was because the original case was heard in a Regional Court (anti-corruption court) at the Magistrates Court last week.

Mhlanga’s lawyer, Chris Mhike, argued against the matter being heard in a specialised anti-corruption court since the offence has nothing to do with graft.

Mhlanga was arrested on February 24 for covering Press conferences addressed by expelled Zanu PF central committee member Blessed “Bombshell” Geza, who demanded President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s resignation for alleged corruption, incompetence and misgovernance.

He was denied bail by magistrate Farai Gwitima who claimed that he was likely to interfere with witnesses.

Gwitima also ruled that Mhlanga's action incited the public against government.

Mhike argued that there are no compelling reasons for Mhlanga's continued detention. Newsday