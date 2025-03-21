PASTOR SHOOTS SON, CHARGED

River of Life senior pastor Bothwell Phiri, 57, who shot his son at their place of residence in Kumalo suburb, Bulawayo has been charged with attempted murder in a case of mistaken identity.

Bulawayo province acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident.

She said the incident occurred on March 17 at around 1:20 AM.

Assistant Inspector Msebele said Phiri’s son Jordan, 29, arrived home from a plot in Esigodini and failed to gain entry into the house through the door as it was locked.

“He then proceeded to open a window trying to gain entry and was shot in the groin by the accused person. When he realised it was his son he rushed him to UBH where he is receiving treatment and is in a stable condition,” she said.

Assistant Inspector Msebele said Phiri told police he shot his son, as he thought he was an intruder.

“This was an unfortunate incident. The accused person was interviewed and told police he mistakenly shot his son as he thought he was an intruder. The firearm was checked and it was proven that he is a licensed holder of the firearm,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele. Chronicle