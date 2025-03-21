PASTOR SHOOTS SON, CHARGED

River of Life senior pastor Bothwell Phiri, 57, who shot his son at their place of residence in Kumalo suburb, Bulawayo has been charged with attempted murder in a case of mistaken identity.
Bulawayo
province acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele
confirmed the incident.
She said the
incident occurred on March 17 at around 1:20 AM.
Assistant
Inspector Msebele said Phiri’s son Jordan, 29, arrived home from a plot in
Esigodini and failed to gain entry into the house through the door as it was
locked.
“He then
proceeded to open a window trying to gain entry and was shot in the groin by
the accused person. When he realised it was his son he rushed him to UBH where
he is receiving treatment and is in a stable condition,” she said.
Assistant
Inspector Msebele said Phiri told police he shot his son, as he thought he was
an intruder.
“This was an
unfortunate incident. The accused person was interviewed and told police he
mistakenly shot his son as he thought he was an intruder. The firearm was
checked and it was proven that he is a licensed holder of the firearm,” said
Assistant Inspector Msebele. Chronicle
