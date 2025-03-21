HARARE RESIDENTS HIT WITH NEW LEVIES

Harare ratepayers are headed for a clash with the city council after the latter raised bills through the introduction of three new levies for public lighting, water infrastructure, and emergency services.
A resident in a
low-density area will now pay an additional US$3 under the newly introduced
water levy, US$1,50 for emergency services, and US$1 for public lighting.
For
high-density residents, the extra charges include US$1 for the water levy, US$1
for emergency services, and US$1 for public lighting.
Commercial and
industrial properties will see an additional 7,5 percent of their monthly water
charge added to their bill, along with an extra US$2 for emergency services and
US$1 for public lighting.
Finance and
Development Committee chair, Councillor Costa Mande announced the new levies.
Ward 16
Councillor Denford Ngadziore defended the move, arguing that without additional
funding, Harare’s service delivery crisis will only get worse.
“The
introduction of these levies is a critical step towards addressing the City of
Harare’s infrastructure and service delivery challenges,” he said.
“By funding
public lighting, water, sewer systems, and emergency services, the city aims to
improve the quality of life for its residents, enhance public safety, and
ensure sustainable development.”
While city
authorities argue that the fees are necessary to improve service delivery, many
residents feel overburdened by these additional charges, given the poor state
of services.
Combined Harare
Residents Association (CHRA) has criticised the local authority for
continuously shifting financial burdens to residents.
CHRA director
Mr Rueben Akili raised alarm over the management of water-related funds,
alleging that revenue collected for water services and infrastructure is often
diverted to other departments.
While
acknowledging that some levies may have good intentions, Mr Akili said past
financial mismanagement by the local authority has led to scepticism.
Mr Akili also
criticised the city’s failure to consult residents before implementing
financial policies.
Harare
Residents Trust (HRT) director Mr Precious Shumba also called for the
ring-fencing of the levies to ensure they are used for their intended purposes.
“Enhance
transparency and accountability in the handling of public funds. Involve the
residents and other critical stakeholders in project execution, including
procurement and prioritisation of projects,” he said. Herald
