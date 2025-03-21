HARARE RESIDENTS HIT WITH NEW LEVIES

Harare ratepayers are headed for a clash with the city council after the latter raised bills through the introduction of three new levies for public lighting, water infrastructure, and emergency services.

A resident in a low-density area will now pay an additional US$3 under the newly introduced water levy, US$1,50 for emergency services, and US$1 for public lighting.

For high-density residents, the extra charges include US$1 for the water levy, US$1 for emergency services, and US$1 for public lighting.

Commercial and industrial properties will see an additional 7,5 percent of their monthly water charge added to their bill, along with an extra US$2 for emergency services and US$1 for public lighting.

Finance and Development Committee chair, Councillor Costa Mande announced the new levies.

Ward 16 Councillor Denford Ngadziore defended the move, arguing that without additional funding, Harare’s service delivery crisis will only get worse.

“The introduction of these levies is a critical step towards addressing the City of Harare’s infrastructure and service delivery challenges,” he said.

“By funding public lighting, water, sewer systems, and emergency services, the city aims to improve the quality of life for its residents, enhance public safety, and ensure sustainable development.”

While city authorities argue that the fees are necessary to improve service delivery, many residents feel overburdened by these additional charges, given the poor state of services.

Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) has criticised the local authority for continuously shifting financial burdens to residents.

CHRA director Mr Rueben Akili raised alarm over the management of water-related funds, alleging that revenue collected for water services and infrastructure is often diverted to other departments.

While acknowledging that some levies may have good intentions, Mr Akili said past financial mismanagement by the local authority has led to scepticism.

Mr Akili also criticised the city’s failure to consult residents before implementing financial policies.

Harare Residents Trust (HRT) director Mr Precious Shumba also called for the ring-fencing of the levies to ensure they are used for their intended purposes.

“Enhance transparency and accountability in the handling of public funds. Involve the residents and other critical stakeholders in project execution, including procurement and prioritisation of projects,” he said. Herald