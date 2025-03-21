YOUNG BRO STEALS US$11K, FLEES

A Zimbabwean man, residing in Dubai, has seen his aspirations of constructing a family home crumble, following allegations that his younger brother forcibly entered their Cowdray Park residence in Bulawayo and stole US$11 000.

Dion Tapelo Nyathi (21) who disappeared soon after breaking into the family house and stole the cash, had threatened to torch the family house using a gas cylinder and stove. The family is now engaged in a frantic search for him, desperately hoping to recover the stolen money.

A formal complaint of theft has been lodged with the Cowdray Park police under case number 73/03/25. A significant portion of the stolen money belongs to Tapelo’s brother Andy Philisani Nyathi who is based in Dubai who was saving money to construct a house while US$1 500 belongs to his mother.

It is believed Dion is in Kwekwe where he is staying with friends as he has no family in that area.

Narrating the ordeal from Dubai, Andy revealed that Dion has been a source of significant trouble, displaying aggression towards their mother and his young brother. The “fugitive’s” latest outburst occurred on Wednesday when he demanded money from his mother and when she refused to give him the money, he threatened to burn down the family house.

The mother told him that she had no money to support his drinking habits and this did not go down well with him and in anger he attempted to torch the house.

The mother had to seek police intervention to stop him from setting the house on fire.

“While my mother was on her way to the police station, Dion borrowed an axe from a neighbour and broke down her bedroom door. He searched until he found a bag containing the key to a small safe where she keeps her money. He stole US$11 000, and we have no idea where he is. We heard from the police that his mobile phone is pinging off a cell tower in Kwekwe,” said Andy.

Dion is reportedly struggling with alcohol and marijuana addiction and becomes violent when under the influence.

“He drinks the cheap alcohol called njengu and becomes aggressive when drunk,” Andy said.

He said his young brother is wanted in South Africa in connection with the death of a Nigerian national.

“I passed through South Africa from Dubai recently and discovered that he is wanted for questioning by police for his involvement in the stabbing of a Nigerian man, who was stabbed multiple times in the chest. When I questioned him about the murder in South Africa, he denied everything,” he said.

Andy said the final straw in their brotherly relationship was Dion’s threat to burn down the family house and the theft of US$11 000. Chronicle