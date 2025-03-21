YOUNG BRO STEALS US$11K, FLEES

A Zimbabwean man, residing in Dubai, has seen his aspirations of constructing a family home crumble, following allegations that his younger brother forcibly entered their Cowdray Park residence in Bulawayo and stole US$11 000.
Dion Tapelo
Nyathi (21) who disappeared soon after breaking into the family house and stole
the cash, had threatened to torch the family house using a gas cylinder and
stove. The family is now engaged in a frantic search for him, desperately
hoping to recover the stolen money.
A formal
complaint of theft has been lodged with the Cowdray Park police under case
number 73/03/25. A significant portion of the stolen money belongs to Tapelo’s
brother Andy Philisani Nyathi who is based in Dubai who was saving money to
construct a house while US$1 500 belongs to his mother.
It is believed
Dion is in Kwekwe where he is staying with friends as he has no family in that
area.
Narrating the
ordeal from Dubai, Andy revealed that Dion has been a source of significant
trouble, displaying aggression towards their mother and his young brother. The
“fugitive’s” latest outburst occurred on Wednesday when he demanded money from
his mother and when she refused to give him the money, he threatened to burn
down the family house.
The mother told
him that she had no money to support his drinking habits and this did not go
down well with him and in anger he attempted to torch the house.
The mother had
to seek police intervention to stop him from setting the house on fire.
“While my
mother was on her way to the police station, Dion borrowed an axe from a
neighbour and broke down her bedroom door. He searched until he found a bag
containing the key to a small safe where she keeps her money. He stole US$11
000, and we have no idea where he is. We heard from the police that his mobile
phone is pinging off a cell tower in Kwekwe,” said Andy.
Dion is
reportedly struggling with alcohol and marijuana addiction and becomes violent
when under the influence.
“He drinks the
cheap alcohol called njengu and becomes aggressive when drunk,” Andy said.
He said his
young brother is wanted in South Africa in connection with the death of a
Nigerian national.
“I passed
through South Africa from Dubai recently and discovered that he is wanted for
questioning by police for his involvement in the stabbing of a Nigerian man,
who was stabbed multiple times in the chest. When I questioned him about the
murder in South Africa, he denied everything,” he said.
Andy said the
final straw in their brotherly relationship was Dion’s threat to burn down the
family house and the theft of US$11 000. Chronicle
