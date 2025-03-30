GOVT : SHOPS TO OPEN

Zimbabweans should go about their business as usual as law-enforcement agents will be vigilant and on high alert to guarantee security and ensure peace across the country, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.
Addressing the media yesterday in the capital, Minister Muswere urged Zimbabweans to ignore calls for protests that are being made by “cyber terrorists” and fanned through social media, saying the country’s security sector is well-equipped to deal with any mischief.
“As official
Government spokesman, I would like to assure the nation that peace and
stability continue to prevail in our country in terms of the Constitution,
including on the 31st March 2025, and all Zimbabweans should disregard
misinformation and disinformation being peddled on social media platforms by
cyber terrorists,” said Dr Muswere.
“We also like
to assure the people that law-enforcement agencies have more than enough
capacity to deal with any illegal activities that might take place in our
country. As a Government, we have taken note of artificial
intelligence-generated videos and messages from comedian-cum-terrorists who
seek to misinform and dis-inform the public. Those who want to create
despondency, alarm and anarchy will be dealt with in terms of the law. No one
has the right to overthrow a constitutionally elected Government. So labour,
business, learners, students and the generality of all Zimbabweans should
continue to do their business as usual as the security sector has more than
enough capacity to deal with any illegal activities in our country.”
The call for
protests, Dr Muswere said, was misplaced as it sought to create a false
narrative of a non-existent political crisis.
“We urge
Zimbabweans not to participate in these illegal activities which are aimed at
creating a false narrative of a political crisis in the country. These actions
are criminal and undermine the constitutional rights of freedom of assembly,”
he said. Sunday Mail
The Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Honourable Marian Chombo, flanked by Joint Operations Command members, has issued a strong warning to the public against participating in the planned illegal protests. pic.twitter.com/WouHlcLLt5— ZBC News Online (@ZBCNewsonline) March 30, 2025
