GOVT : SHOPS TO OPEN



Zimbabweans should go about their business as usual as law-enforcement agents will be vigilant and on high alert to guarantee security and ensure peace across the country, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

Addressing the media yesterday in the capital, Minister Muswere urged Zimbabweans to ignore calls for protests that are being made by “cyber terrorists” and fanned through social media, saying the country’s security sector is well-equipped to deal with any mischief.





“As official Government spokesman, I would like to assure the nation that peace and stability continue to prevail in our country in terms of the Constitution, including on the 31st March 2025, and all Zimbabweans should disregard misinformation and disinformation being peddled on social media platforms by cyber terrorists,” said Dr Muswere.

“We also like to assure the people that law-enforcement agencies have more than enough capacity to deal with any illegal activities that might take place in our country. As a Government, we have taken note of artificial intelligence-generated videos and messages from comedian-cum-terrorists who seek to misinform and dis-inform the public. Those who want to create despondency, alarm and anarchy will be dealt with in terms of the law. No one has the right to overthrow a constitutionally elected Government. So labour, business, learners, students and the generality of all Zimbabweans should continue to do their business as usual as the security sector has more than enough capacity to deal with any illegal activities in our country.”

The call for protests, Dr Muswere said, was misplaced as it sought to create a false narrative of a non-existent political crisis.

“We urge Zimbabweans not to participate in these illegal activities which are aimed at creating a false narrative of a political crisis in the country. These actions are criminal and undermine the constitutional rights of freedom of assembly,” he said. Sunday Mail