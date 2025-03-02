NIGHTMARE AS BYO ROADS CRUMBLE

Bulawayo's road network is crumbling under the strain of heavy rains, deepening potholes and forcing commuter omnibus operators to avoid smaller roads in both western and eastern suburbs.
The worsening
road conditions have disrupted public transport, with some routes being
completely abandoned by kombi drivers. Passengers who once enjoyed being
dropped off at stops within their neighbourhoods now face long and often
dangerous walks home.
As the potholes
widen and deepen with every downpour, commuters are left stranded, vulnerable,
and at the mercy of criminals as public transport operators shun impassable
routes.
In Magwegwe
North, kombis used to access various stops throughout the suburb. However, with
the roads now virtually impassable, residents say they are being dropped off at
a single terminus, forcing them to walk long distances, sometimes late at
night.
For Mrs Martha
Ncube, a vegetable vendor in Magwegwe North, early mornings have turned into a
daily gamble. Once, she could board a kombi near her house, a convenience that
meant she didn’t have to walk long distances in the dark. Now, the only option
is the terminus, half a kilometre away, and the journey home after sunset is
nerve-wracking.
“Crime has gone
up. We are seeing more people being mugged because we are forced to walk long
distances in the dark. I have to wake up at 4AM to get vegetables in town, and
that walk to the terminus is terrifying,” she said.
Ms Ncube said
the drivers refuse to go deeper into the suburb because the roads are too bad.
The story is
the same in Pumula North. Mr Sibusiso Ndoro, a father of three, no longer feels
safe walking home at night. Kombis that used to drive to his street have
stopped, leaving him with a long trek from the main road.
“I live near
Pumula High School. Kombis used to drop us at the school’s main gate, but now
they just turn around at the main road. No driver wants to risk their vehicle
on these terrible roads,” he said.
“I have had to
run before after hearing footsteps behind me at night. It’s a scary situation.”
The worsening
road conditions are not just inconveniencing passengers but are hitting
transport operators where it hurts most. Vehicle maintenance costs have
skyrocketed as potholes take their toll on tyres, control arms, and suspension
systems.
Mr Anesu
Muvima, a kombi driver, no longer services parts of Pumula East because the
cost is simply too high.
“The fare is
R10 per passenger, but if I damage my vehicle driving into Pumula East, that
money is not worth it. I have had to repair my suspension three times in two
months. So, I’d rather stay on the main road,” he said.
Bulawayo United
Passenger Transporters Association (BUPTA) chairman, Mr Morgan Msipa, whose
organisation operates 1 300 kombis across the city, painted a bleak picture of
the impact of the road crisis.
“There’s a road
in Richmond called Glenvire Road and it’s so bad. I feel sorry for the vehicle
owners who have to use it. And that’s just one example.
“Kombi
operators are not refusing to take people closer to their homes out of malice,
they simply can’t afford the damages,” he explained.
The crisis
extends beyond the suburbs and into the heart of the city. Even the city
centre, Bulawayo’s commercial hub, has turned into a minefield of potholes. At
the intersection of Lobengula Street and 3rd Avenue, a crater-like pothole has
been wreaking havoc for months, forcing drivers to manoeuvre dangerously to
avoid it while giving way to traffic.
“Drivers are at
pains trying to avoid that pothole, but in doing so, they either scratch their
cars against others or risk an accident. The city council must act,” said Mr
Msipa.
Motorists like
Mr Malvin “Kruger” Ncube, a former president of Team VW Bulawayo, know all too
well the cost of these treacherous roads.
“I cracked two
of my 18-inch rims in the city centre because of potholes. It happened at
George Silundika near the market area. I’m constantly repairing my suspension,
buying new tyres, fixing rims, which is financially draining,” he lamented.
“Sixth Avenue
Extension, which I use daily, is riddled with potholes, especially near a
bridge in Mzilikazi. We are having a tough time with these potholes around the
city centre.”
Ward 17
Councillor Sikhululekile Moyo acknowledged the crisis but insisted that efforts
are being made to improve the situation.
“A grader has
been organised to work on the road leading to St Peter’s Village past Robert
Sinyoka Primary School. We are pushing for more funding to fix the roads, not
just in my ward but across the city,” she said.
According to
Bulawayo City Council (BCC) statistics, the city has over 2 400 km of roads,
much of which is in dire need of rehabilitation. While patchwork repairs have
been attempted in some areas, many roads require complete reconstruction to
restore them to a usable state. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment