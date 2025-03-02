NIGHTMARE AS BYO ROADS CRUMBLE



Bulawayo's road network is crumbling under the strain of heavy rains, deepening potholes and forcing commuter omnibus operators to avoid smaller roads in both western and eastern suburbs.

The worsening road conditions have disrupted public transport, with some routes being completely abandoned by kombi drivers. Passengers who once enjoyed being dropped off at stops within their neighbourhoods now face long and often dangerous walks home.

As the potholes widen and deepen with every downpour, commuters are left stranded, vulnerable, and at the mercy of criminals as public transport operators shun impassable routes.

In Magwegwe North, kombis used to access various stops throughout the suburb. However, with the roads now virtually impassable, residents say they are being dropped off at a single terminus, forcing them to walk long distances, sometimes late at night.

For Mrs Martha Ncube, a vegetable vendor in Magwegwe North, early mornings have turned into a daily gamble. Once, she could board a kombi near her house, a convenience that meant she didn’t have to walk long distances in the dark. Now, the only option is the terminus, half a kilometre away, and the journey home after sunset is nerve-wracking.

“Crime has gone up. We are seeing more people being mugged because we are forced to walk long distances in the dark. I have to wake up at 4AM to get vegetables in town, and that walk to the terminus is terrifying,” she said.

Ms Ncube said the drivers refuse to go deeper into the suburb because the roads are too bad.

The story is the same in Pumula North. Mr Sibusiso Ndoro, a father of three, no longer feels safe walking home at night. Kombis that used to drive to his street have stopped, leaving him with a long trek from the main road.

“I live near Pumula High School. Kombis used to drop us at the school’s main gate, but now they just turn around at the main road. No driver wants to risk their vehicle on these terrible roads,” he said.

“I have had to run before after hearing footsteps behind me at night. It’s a scary situation.”

The worsening road conditions are not just inconveniencing passengers but are hitting transport operators where it hurts most. Vehicle maintenance costs have skyrocketed as potholes take their toll on tyres, control arms, and suspension systems.

Mr Anesu Muvima, a kombi driver, no longer services parts of Pumula East because the cost is simply too high.

“The fare is R10 per passenger, but if I damage my vehicle driving into Pumula East, that money is not worth it. I have had to repair my suspension three times in two months. So, I’d rather stay on the main road,” he said.

Bulawayo United Passenger Transporters Association (BUPTA) chairman, Mr Morgan Msipa, whose organisation operates 1 300 kombis across the city, painted a bleak picture of the impact of the road crisis.

“There’s a road in Richmond called Glenvire Road and it’s so bad. I feel sorry for the vehicle owners who have to use it. And that’s just one example.

“Kombi operators are not refusing to take people closer to their homes out of malice, they simply can’t afford the damages,” he explained.

The crisis extends beyond the suburbs and into the heart of the city. Even the city centre, Bulawayo’s commercial hub, has turned into a minefield of potholes. At the intersection of Lobengula Street and 3rd Avenue, a crater-like pothole has been wreaking havoc for months, forcing drivers to manoeuvre dangerously to avoid it while giving way to traffic.

“Drivers are at pains trying to avoid that pothole, but in doing so, they either scratch their cars against others or risk an accident. The city council must act,” said Mr Msipa.

Motorists like Mr Malvin “Kruger” Ncube, a former president of Team VW Bulawayo, know all too well the cost of these treacherous roads.

“I cracked two of my 18-inch rims in the city centre because of potholes. It happened at George Silundika near the market area. I’m constantly repairing my suspension, buying new tyres, fixing rims, which is financially draining,” he lamented.

“Sixth Avenue Extension, which I use daily, is riddled with potholes, especially near a bridge in Mzilikazi. We are having a tough time with these potholes around the city centre.”

Ward 17 Councillor Sikhululekile Moyo acknowledged the crisis but insisted that efforts are being made to improve the situation.

“A grader has been organised to work on the road leading to St Peter’s Village past Robert Sinyoka Primary School. We are pushing for more funding to fix the roads, not just in my ward but across the city,” she said.

According to Bulawayo City Council (BCC) statistics, the city has over 2 400 km of roads, much of which is in dire need of rehabilitation. While patchwork repairs have been attempted in some areas, many roads require complete reconstruction to restore them to a usable state. Chronicle