FALLING NUMBERS DILEMMA FOR SINGLE SEX SCHOOLS

The dwindling appeal of single-sex education has seen many schools embrace co-education, a shift largely driven by the struggle to maintain pupil numbers. This has, unfortunately, led to some institutions losing their former prestige. Once celebrated for their impressive academic results, these schools, especially boarding schools, have seen a decline in popularity over the last ten years.

In 2016, Plumtree High School made history by enrolling its first female students, a move prompted by a drop in enrolment. This trend continued with Falcon College in Umzingwane District introducing girls in 2017. Embakwe High School and Mzingwane High School have followed suit, gradually incorporating female students. Cyrene High School is also preparing to enrol girls and is already developing the necessary infrastructure.

Some formerly all-girls schools such as Minda High School and Usher High School, have begun accepting boys, although their numbers remain small. Hamilton High School in Bulawayo, facing low enrolment, also transitioned from a single-sex to a mixed-gender day school.

Concerns about gang violence involving pupils from Gifford High School and Milton High School have even prompted the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to consider converting these schools into mixed institutions. Reports of same-sex relationships at some single-sex schools have reportedly made some parents and guardians to shun these schools.

In an interview, Olicah Kaira, Chief Director of primary, secondary and non-formal education, said that single-sex schools are struggling to attract pupils hence the move towards mixed education. She said that it is unnatural for individuals to live solely within a single-sex community.

“Some of these schools have low enrolments to continue as single-sex schools. The other issue is that we want to be co-educational, recognising that in society we are socialised to live as men and women, not exclusively as boys or girls. We have also observed that boys living in isolation tend to become unruly when they eventually interact with girls and the same can be true for girls encountering boys. We still have a number of such schools in the country and we may need a consultative process to determine whether we should continue solely with single-sex schools or fully embrace co-education,” Kaira said.

She indirectly acknowledged that issues of homosexuality are also a concern, particularly when pupils of the same sex spend longer periods together. She cited an incident last year when two girls from a boarding school in Matabeleland South allegedly held a mock wedding.

“There is also the issue of behavioural modifications. Children are very boisterous these days and when boys and girls live together, they learn about their biological changes. They will then grow up to marry each other, which is a normal situation in life. We want to socialise them correctly. They don’t live as boys only or girls only. They might come from families with both boys and girls, so why are we separating them in schools?”

Kaira referenced Milton High School, Gifford High School and Eveline High School, noting reports of pupils becoming unruly and fighting over partners.

However, Mike Mhike, Permanent Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education, clarified that the ministry has not adopted a policy to convert all schools to mixed-gender institutions. He said that formerly single-sex schools with low enrolments are utilising their existing infrastructure to accommodate the other gender.

“Look at Minda High School. They have now introduced boys because, within their catchment area, civil servants and other workers are transferred there, and there is no other school. So, the head and other responsible authorities felt it appropriate to enrol both sexes, given their capacity. But the main issue is that certain schools have experienced very low enrolments. If we can enrol more boys and more girls, thereby fully utilising our infrastructure, then that is a positive development.” Chronicle