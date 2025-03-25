CHIVAYO ROORA ROBBERS DRAGGED TO COURT

Two suspected robbers from Chitungwiza, who allegedly participated in robbing businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s in-laws of US$74 000 at their Marondera farm, appeared in court yesterday.
Peter Maramba
Vhiya (43) and Takudzwa Maisvoreva (24), represented by lawyer Mr Kudakwashe
Munyoro, faced two counts of robbery before regional magistrate Mrs
Marehwanazvo Gofa. They were told only the High Court could grant bail.
They were
remanded to April 10 to allow for the case of a third suspect to be co-joined
with the two..
Prosecutor Mr
Lancelot Mutsokoti told the court that on March 18, at around 1 am, the pair,
along with accomplices still at large, raided Alfa and Omega Farm in Marondera
while armed with three rifles, two pistols, bolt cutters, machetes, and iron
bars.
Upon arrival,
they ambushed Petros Mabunhu, a security guard employed by DM Security,
assaulting him with iron bars and kicking him repeatedly. They tied his hands
and legs with cable ties before forcing him into the farmyard.
There, they
encountered another guard, Zex Mutasa Rusike, disarming him of a shotgun
without ammunition. Rusike was similarly bound and marched to the front
guardroom, where a third guard, Medic Zhakata, was also attacked and
restrained.
The security
guards were left under the watch of two armed accomplices while the rest of the
gang broke into the main house. Using bolt cutters, they forced entry through
the burglar screen and kitchen door, eventually confronting Gerald Muteke in
his bedroom.
Fearing for his
life, Mr Muteke surrendered US$18 000 in cash, a loaded Sarsilmaz pistol, and
two Samsung smartphones (S23 and S24).
The gang then
moved to Vimbai Muteke’s bedroom, where they demanded cash and the safe keys.
She handed over
US$1 100, the safe key, and a Samsung Galaxy A35. Inside the main bedroom safe,
the robbers took an additional US$55 000.
As the robbers
continued their raid, Elphas Maruta, armed with a Lee-Enfield .303 rifle loaded
with four rounds, advanced toward the house after being alerted of the robbery.
A shootout
ensued, with Maruta firing two shots and the suspects firing back three shots.
The gang
ultimately fled the scene with a total of US$74 600 in cash and valuables.
Police later recovered stolen property worth US$3 800.
The suspects
are implicated in a separate robbery on February 25, targeting Cossam Siminya
at his residence.
Around 3 am,
the gang then armed with pistols, sjamboks, iron bars, and a hammer, broke into
the home after waking Mr Siminya and his wife, Precious Makore, with the noise
of their barking dogs.
Ms Makore, upon
investigating, alerted her husband after hearing banging noises at the back
door.
While she
attempted to seek help from a neighbour, the robbers forced entry and began
ransacking the house.
They confronted
Panashe Zhuwawo, who was sleeping in a spare bedroom, and stole his cellphone.
Outside,
neighbours who came to assist fled after one of the robbers fired two warning
shots into the air.
Meanwhile, the
gang confronted another resident, Jane Manokore, stealing a 49-inch Samsung
television, cash totalling US$700, a cellphone, and other valuables.
The robbers
then entered Mr Siminya’s bedroom, stealing US$10 000 in cash, an iPhone 14
Pro, a Tecno Spark 8, groceries, and other items.
The suspects
also raided a tuck shop on the property, severely assaulting Bosco Chidukudze
before stealing a small Samsung cellphone.
The total value
of goods stolen in the second robbery was US$13 220 and nothing has been
recovered. Herald
