THREE WOMEN STEAL FROM MOVING DROUGHT RELIEF TRUCK

Three Chipinge women have been arrested for the theft of 53x50kgs of drought relief wheat from a moving vehicle in Chipinge. The incident happened last Friday around 2pm at Madhuku Village, Chief Musikavanhu in Chipinge.

Manicaland Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka said three men escaped arrest and are on the run.

The three women have been identified as Sekai Chindezwa (41), Mollen Myambo (42) and Viola Makuyana (18) all of Madhuku Village.

The trio and three men who evaded arrest allegedly boarded a moving truck that was carrying the drought relief to another distribution centre and offloaded 53 bags of wheat. The women failed to jump out of the speeding truck as the driver headed to Chisumbanje Police Station.

Circumstances are that Valeriah Mandeya (44), a Social Development employee in Chipinge escorted a truck carrying 600x50kgs bags of wheat for distribution at Madhuku Village. One person was supposed to get 10kg of wheat.

The distribution ended around 5pm with 540 bags having been distributed. The truck left the distribution centre and headed to another centre at Mabhiza Business Centre.

The three woman and men then jumped into the truck and started demanding their share of the wheat. They allegedly told the Social Development officer that they hadn’t received their allocation.

They offloaded 53x50kgs bags of wheat from the truck as the driver sped off to Chisumbanje Police Station. The men jumped out of the truck whilst the woman failed to jump off and were arrested when they got to the Police station. The three men are still at large.

The stolen grain is valued at US$1 170 and nothing has been recovered. Masvingo Mirror