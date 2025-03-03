MOHADI : DON'T JUST WAIT FOR INVESTORS

VP Kembo Mohadi has urged entrepreneurs in Matabeleland South to form consortiums to exploit various investment opportunities in the province as opposed to waiting for external investors.

Speaking recently during a traditional thanksgiving ceremony in the Dula area of Umzingwane District, VP Mohadi said the province was endowed with vast natural resources, which hold the key to eradicating poverty in communities if fully utilised.

Matabeleland South has minerals, good soils, water bodies, solar energy and vegetation among other resources, which can be turned into “gold”.

He said each citizen has to bear in mind that they have a role to play in building the nation and be part of the transformative agenda.

“As Matabeleland South, we are endowed with natural resources, which are our God-given treasure.

Let’s use them for our benefit and enrichment,” said VP Mohadi. “Let’s not be onlookers of those people who come from elsewhere and exploit our resources. Let’s form consortiums so that we can drive investment.

“Without us taking the lead, no one will come and develop our region. I call upon each person, young and old, to take heed of my call and play a part in developing the province. To the youths, instead of being comfortable with idleness, let’s invest our time and minds in developing high-impact projects,” he said.

Vice-President Mohadi said taking a lead in developing the local economy was in line with President Mnangagwa’s philosophy: “Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo/Nyika inovakwa nevene bayo.” Chronicle