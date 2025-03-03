MOHADI : DON'T JUST WAIT FOR INVESTORS

VP Kembo Mohadi has urged entrepreneurs in Matabeleland South to form consortiums to exploit various investment opportunities in the province as opposed to waiting for external investors.
Speaking
recently during a traditional thanksgiving ceremony in the Dula area of
Umzingwane District, VP Mohadi said the province was endowed with vast natural
resources, which hold the key to eradicating poverty in communities if fully
utilised.
Matabeleland
South has minerals, good soils, water bodies, solar energy and vegetation among
other resources, which can be turned into “gold”.
He said each
citizen has to bear in mind that they have a role to play in building the
nation and be part of the transformative agenda.
“As
Matabeleland South, we are endowed with natural resources, which are our
God-given treasure.
Let’s use them
for our benefit and enrichment,” said VP Mohadi. “Let’s not be onlookers of
those people who come from elsewhere and exploit our resources. Let’s form
consortiums so that we can drive investment.
“Without us
taking the lead, no one will come and develop our region. I call upon each
person, young and old, to take heed of my call and play a part in developing
the province. To the youths, instead of being comfortable with idleness, let’s
invest our time and minds in developing high-impact projects,” he said.
Vice-President
Mohadi said taking a lead in developing the local economy was in line with
President Mnangagwa’s philosophy: “Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo/Nyika
inovakwa nevene bayo.” Chronicle
