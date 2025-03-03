MOTHER SLEEPS WITH MULTIPLE MEN AS DAUGHTER WATCHES

A 32-YEAR-OLD woman who was in the habit of sleeping with several men in her house while her 12-year-old daughter watched was fined US$300 and ordered to perform 210 hours of community service.
The woman from
Shangani Mine in Fort Rixon was convicted on her plea of guilty to public
indecency by Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Maxwell Ncube
She was ordered
to pay a fine of US$300 or ZiG equivalent to the clerk of court’s, failure of
which she will serve five months imprisonment.
She was also
ordered to perform community service at Shangani Police Station.
In passing
sentence, Mr Ncube noted that her conduct was deplorable as she engaged in
sexual activities in front of the minor, which for her age is traumatic.
In her victim
impact statement, the 12-year-old victim stated that her mother’s conduct
disturbs her. She stated that the events haunt her mentally.
“May the court
consider that my mother is the one who pays my school fees. She should have an
opportunity to work,” the statement read.
The victim
further stated that she wanted her grandmother to take custody of her.
The victim also
stated that her mother would shout obscenities at her and occasionally,
physically abuse her with a sjambok whenever she failed to do her chores. The
victim is staying with her maternal grandmother in Matobo.
In mitigation,
the accused submitted that she is a mother of three who is a breadwinner and
survives doing menial part-time jobs.
The prosecutor,
Ms Mufaro Ndirayire, told the court that sometime last year, the woman invited
several men to their house in the Shangani Mine.
“The accused
invited several male partners and engaged in sexual intercourse with them in
the view of the complainant,” said Ms Ndirayire.
In aggravation,
Ms Ndirayire submitted that the offence committed by the woman is a serious
one.
“The
perpetrator was in a position of trust as the victim’s mother. She exposed the
act of indecency to the minor who is only 12 years old,” she said. Chronicle
