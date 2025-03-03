MOTHER SLEEPS WITH MULTIPLE MEN AS DAUGHTER WATCHES

A 32-YEAR-OLD woman who was in the habit of sleeping with several men in her house while her 12-year-old daughter watched was fined US$300 and ordered to perform 210 hours of community service.

The woman from Shangani Mine in Fort Rixon was convicted on her plea of guilty to public indecency by Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Maxwell Ncube

She was ordered to pay a fine of US$300 or ZiG equivalent to the clerk of court’s, failure of which she will serve five months imprisonment.

She was also ordered to perform community service at Shangani Police Station.

In passing sentence, Mr Ncube noted that her conduct was deplorable as she engaged in sexual activities in front of the minor, which for her age is traumatic.

In her victim impact statement, the 12-year-old victim stated that her mother’s conduct disturbs her. She stated that the events haunt her mentally.

“May the court consider that my mother is the one who pays my school fees. She should have an opportunity to work,” the statement read.

The victim further stated that she wanted her grandmother to take custody of her.

The victim also stated that her mother would shout obscenities at her and occasionally, physically abuse her with a sjambok whenever she failed to do her chores. The victim is staying with her maternal grandmother in Matobo.

In mitigation, the accused submitted that she is a mother of three who is a breadwinner and survives doing menial part-time jobs.

The prosecutor, Ms Mufaro Ndirayire, told the court that sometime last year, the woman invited several men to their house in the Shangani Mine.

“The accused invited several male partners and engaged in sexual intercourse with them in the view of the complainant,” said Ms Ndirayire.

In aggravation, Ms Ndirayire submitted that the offence committed by the woman is a serious one.

“The perpetrator was in a position of trust as the victim’s mother. She exposed the act of indecency to the minor who is only 12 years old,” she said. Chronicle