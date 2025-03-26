MISSING MAN FOUND IN A MORTUARY, 11 DAYS LATER

A 27-year-old man, who went missing since March 14, has been found in a mortuary.
The relatives
launched a search for Tinashe Sibanda, who was last seen at Rezende Parkade
where he used to operate a pirate taxi, popularly known as Mushikashika.
After frantic
but fruitless efforts to locate him, relatives were advised to check at
Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary.
A close
relative and neighbour confirmed that Tinashe’s body was found at the mortuary
and preliminary indications were that he was hit by a car.
“He was last
seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey jean. He was working in Waterfalls where
they noticed his absence from work.
“So, they
checked with his brother, and that’s when they realised that he was nowhere to
be found.
“His phone was
no longer reachable and that’s when people started to panic and search for him.
“He used to
operate a mushikashika from town to UZ, he was last seen at the Rezende Parkade
area where the pirate taxis to UZ operate from and that was that,” said a
relative.
It has since
emerged that Tinashe died from head injuries following a road accident along
Second Street Extension.
Reports are
that the motorist who hit him, stopped and contacted police, who could not
identify the deceased.
A neighbour
said, according to the information they gathered, Tinashe was hit by two other
cars.
“He was hit by
a car while crossing Second Street Extension and entering into Norfolk Road.
“The driver
then stopped trying to call the police before other three cars came and hit,
dragging him.
“He died on the
spot, and he couldn’t be identified due to the damage to his face.
“His brother
eventually visited Parirenyatwa and identified him by his phone and clothes
otherwise, his face is crushed.”
It is also
understood that the driver involved in the accident had been to Parirenyatwa
almost on a daily basis to try and meet with relatives of the deceased.
“The guy has
been checking with the police, trying to establish if they had found the
relatives.” H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment