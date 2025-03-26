MISSING MAN FOUND IN A MORTUARY, 11 DAYS LATER

A 27-year-old man, who went missing since March 14, has been found in a mortuary.

The relatives launched a search for Tinashe Sibanda, who was last seen at Rezende Parkade where he used to operate a pirate taxi, popularly known as Mushikashika.

After frantic but fruitless efforts to locate him, relatives were advised to check at Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary.

A close relative and neighbour confirmed that Tinashe’s body was found at the mortuary and preliminary indications were that he was hit by a car.

“He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey jean. He was working in Waterfalls where they noticed his absence from work.

“So, they checked with his brother, and that’s when they realised that he was nowhere to be found.

“His phone was no longer reachable and that’s when people started to panic and search for him.

“He used to operate a mushikashika from town to UZ, he was last seen at the Rezende Parkade area where the pirate taxis to UZ operate from and that was that,” said a relative.

It has since emerged that Tinashe died from head injuries following a road accident along Second Street Extension.

Reports are that the motorist who hit him, stopped and contacted police, who could not identify the deceased.

A neighbour said, according to the information they gathered, Tinashe was hit by two other cars.

“He was hit by a car while crossing Second Street Extension and entering into Norfolk Road.

“The driver then stopped trying to call the police before other three cars came and hit, dragging him.

“He died on the spot, and he couldn’t be identified due to the damage to his face.

“His brother eventually visited Parirenyatwa and identified him by his phone and clothes otherwise, his face is crushed.”

It is also understood that the driver involved in the accident had been to Parirenyatwa almost on a daily basis to try and meet with relatives of the deceased.

“The guy has been checking with the police, trying to establish if they had found the relatives.” H Metro