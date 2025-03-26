FUNDARAISE FOR INDEPENDENCE : GOVT ORDERS SCHOOLS

The government has directed schools in Gweru district, the Midlands province, to fundraise for a delegation travelling to Gokwe for this year's national Independence Day celebrations in Gokwe.
In a letter
dated March 24, 2025 signed by one Mahlokozera, school heads in Gweru district
were asked to organise civvies days for the purchase of regalia, food and fuel
for a delegation of 205 students, 20 teachers and 138 heads selected to attend
the celebrations in Nembudziya, Gokwe.
