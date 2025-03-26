EX WIFE DEGRADES ME, I CAN'T GET A PROMOTION, SAYS COP

A police constable claims that his ex-wife visits his workplace to discuss private issues with his superiors.

Last Kambewu was seeking a protection order against Ruth Maruta, his ex-wife whom he accuses of discussing their private issues, which led to their divorce.

A protection order was granted by Magistrate Meenal Naratom.

“Ruth is in the habit of coming to my workplace and discussing with my superiors about our bedroom issues.

“She can come to my workplace and start shouting, claiming that l do not satisfy her in bed and she talks ill of my manhood.

“It’s now 15 years since l started working as a constable at Support Unit in Chikurubi, but it’s not easy for me to get a promotion because she has degraded me.

“People no longer see me as a man because of what she told the Chaplins,” he said.

Lastly, he further said Ruth tells his colleagues that he does not take care of his children.

“There is a garnish order and so she should stop coming to my workplace, claiming more money for maintenance.

“Ruth should not come to my workplace and she should also stop telling people how bad l am in bed since we are now divorced.”

Ruth did not admit to the allegations raised against her but only admitted to going to Last’s workplace when she wanted him to sign court summons.

“I do not insult him; l only went to his workplace asking him to sign court summons only.

“Another thing is that l never discussed anything with his workmates he should stop blaming me for his misfortunes.

“I will keep going to his workplace because he does not want to take care of his children, it can take him six months to send money for the children so if l do not go to his workplace he will not give me money.

“What l want from him is money for children’s maintenance only.

“I will stop communicating with his colleagues the day he chooses to behave normally.” H Metro