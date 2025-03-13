MARONDERA HIT WITH BIKE TAX



Marondera residents have blasted the move by the local authority to impose a US$5 cycle tax per year as the cash-strapped council deploys several strategies to increase revenue streams.

In a notice dated March 11, the Municipality of Marondera ordered all bicycle owners to pay the tax or face the consequences, which include a fine.

“The Municipality of Marondera today would like to inform all bicycle owners and cyclist that they should pay a licence fee of US$5 per year,” the notice read.

“Cyclist and bicycle owners are reminded that it is an offence to cycle within the municipal jurisdiction of any local authority. To avoid inconveniences the cyclist are encouraged to pay their bicycle licence fees.

“Bicycles operated without licences risk being fined in line with the budget rates. Municipality of Marondera looks forward to your continued co-operation.”

The latest move has irked residents who described it as colonial.

Marondera Residents Open Forum director Tapiwa Chengeta said council’s move to tax cyclists was offside.

“It is very unfortunate that council has become so desperate for resources to the extent of taxing bicycles. As a town, we have actually gone back to the era of the likes of Godfrey Huggins,” Chengeta said.

“That era was actually good in that responsible authorities taxed for a service provided. There were cycle tracks that were regularly maintained and as such that tax was worth it.

“But those are the things that made us take arms to fight the white regime. How does a people-centred responsible authority go back 80 years to introduce what people fought against?”

Marondera town currently boasts only two cycle tracks, while it does not have a designated cycle parking lot.

“There are no cycle tracks in the town and the roads are potbellied and potholed. In fact, Marondera does not have cycle tracks save for the one along Mutare Road which has potholes,” Chengeta added.

“The idea of charging a for service that is not available is not only retrogressive, but it also dissuades residents from paying rates inclusive of the genuine ones.

“There is no water and people are paying for it, there are no street lights and people are paying for them, the roads are in a bad state and residents are paying. Such degree of provocation will be met with equal opposing forces.” Newsday