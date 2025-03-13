MARONDERA HIT WITH BIKE TAX

Marondera residents have blasted the move by the local authority to impose a US$5 cycle tax per year as the cash-strapped council deploys several strategies to increase revenue streams.
In a notice
dated March 11, the Municipality of Marondera ordered all bicycle owners to pay
the tax or face the consequences, which include a fine.
“The
Municipality of Marondera today would like to inform all bicycle owners and
cyclist that they should pay a licence fee of US$5 per year,” the notice read.
“Cyclist and
bicycle owners are reminded that it is an offence to cycle within the municipal
jurisdiction of any local authority. To avoid inconveniences the cyclist are
encouraged to pay their bicycle licence fees.
“Bicycles
operated without licences risk being fined in line with the budget rates.
Municipality of Marondera looks forward to your continued co-operation.”
The latest move
has irked residents who described it as colonial.
Marondera
Residents Open Forum director Tapiwa Chengeta said council’s move to tax
cyclists was offside.
“It is very
unfortunate that council has become so desperate for resources to the extent of
taxing bicycles. As a town, we have actually gone back to the era of the likes
of Godfrey Huggins,” Chengeta said.
“That era was
actually good in that responsible authorities taxed for a service provided.
There were cycle tracks that were regularly maintained and as such that tax was
worth it.
“But those are
the things that made us take arms to fight the white regime. How does a
people-centred responsible authority go back 80 years to introduce what people
fought against?”
Marondera town
currently boasts only two cycle tracks, while it does not have a designated
cycle parking lot.
“There are no
cycle tracks in the town and the roads are potbellied and potholed. In fact,
Marondera does not have cycle tracks save for the one along Mutare Road which
has potholes,” Chengeta added.
“The idea of
charging a for service that is not available is not only retrogressive, but it
also dissuades residents from paying rates inclusive of the genuine ones.
“There is no
water and people are paying for it, there are no street lights and people are
paying for them, the roads are in a bad state and residents are paying. Such
degree of provocation will be met with equal opposing forces.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment