BUSHIRI, WIFE SET TO BE EXTRADITED

The Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Malawi has ordered that self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary Bushiri, be extradited to South Africa.
Minister of
Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kabuyi, said the South African
government welcomed the ruling on Wednesday.
The Bushiris
had appeared before two South African courts in 2020, facing criminal charges.
The two were
granted bail pending trial but failed to comply with their bail conditions and
fled the country under unknown circumstances. They were later located in
Malawi.
In response,
South Africa submitted an extradition request to Malawi, seeking the Bushiri’s
return to face charges, including, rape, violating bail conditions,
contraventions of the Contraventions of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary
Services Act, Banking Act, Civil Aviation Act, and Immigration Act.
“This decision
reaffirms judicial independence, international cooperation, and public trust in
the South African and Malawian legal institutions,” Kabuyi said in a statement.
“It reinforces
the principle that no one is above the law and underscores the importance of
accountability, transparency, and adherence to legal frameworks in both South
Africa and Malawi.”
The case has
drawn significant public and media attention, highlighting broader issues of
corruption and accountability.
Kabuyi
underscores the critical role of legal agreements and treaties in combating
transnational crime.
South Africa
remains committed to strengthening legal and diplomatic partnerships to ensure
that fugitives are brought to justice and that legal systems remain fair,
credible, and effective, she added.
The Department
of Justice and Constitutional Development works with the Malawi Central
Authority, INTERPOL, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the South
African Police Service (SAPS).
Kabuyi added
that she had been informed that the Bushiris intended to appeal the ruling.
“The South
African government will oppose the appeal. The Department will await the
outcome of the appeal process if they proceed.”
She said if
they do not appeal, the Department of Justice will await formal notification
from Malawi's Central Authority.
“Once received,
INTERPOL, in collaboration with the South African Police Service (SAPS), will
coordinate the transfer arrangements and logistics. The State will cover all
associated costs,” Kabuyi added. IOL
