COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON ARRESTED FOR DEFYING MINISTER'S DIRECTIVE

The Chairperson of Bikita Rural District Council (RDC), Thomas Mataga who is also Ward 31 councillor has been arrested by the anti-graft body, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for allegedly defying a ministerial directive regarding the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the local authority.

Mataga (52) of Munatsi Village under Chief Mazungunye, is facing criminal abuse of office charges as defined in Section 174 of the Criminal law [Codification and Reform Act] Chapter 9:23 or alternatively refusal to obey order, requirement or directive of Minister as defined on Section 161 of the Rural District Councils Act Chapter 29:13 by challenging the appointment process. As the chairperson of the council, his duties include presiding over council meetings and ensuring adherence to the laws of the land.

According to the State, the controversy began in June 2024 when the Human Resources Committee of the Bikita Rural District Council convened an emergency meeting to discuss the appointment of a CEO. The position was subsequently advertised in The Sunday Mail on September 8, 2024. Several candidates applied, and after a rigorous selection process, three individuals were shortlisted which included Arnold Mtuke, Archibald Ncube, and Savory Chikomwe.

Following interviews, the Human Resources and Gender Committee submitted its recommendations to the Full Council, which endorsed them. The list was then forwarded to the Minister of Local Government and Public Works for approval. On January 2, 2025, the Minister appointed Archibald Ncube as CEO, with a condition that if he declined the position, it would be offered to Savory Chikomwe. Should both candidates refuse, the position was to be re-advertised.

Despite Ncube’s appointment, the accused allegedly wrote an objection letter to the Minister on January 21, 2025, contesting the decision. The law stipulates that failing to comply with ministerial directives is an offence punishable by a fine or imprisonment of up to six months.

Mataga has been remanded out of custody. If convicted, he faces potential jail time or a financial penalty. The case has sparked debate within the local governance sector, with some questioning the minister’s decision to overlook the top candidate, while others argue that due process must be followed in challenging ministerial directives. Masvingo Mirror