FEMALE BARTENDER ELECTROCUTED

A female Mutare bartender was electrocuted by exposed generator cables last Thursday in Sakubva.
Agnes Mugayi
(58) of Federation, Dangamvura, Mutare, was found dead by her brother Lovemore
Mugayi (60) who operates the bottle store when he went to check on her.
Manicaland
Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the
sad news to The Mirror
The incident
happened around 7:30am at Chineta Road Bottle Store, Munowenyu Business Centre
in Sakubva.
Agnes was in
the company of her brother and her son Gift Bunjira (30).
Circumstances
are that Agnes went to the back of the bottle store where a generator was
running and she didn’t return.
Lovemore
followed to check on her after a while and found her lying face down on top of
the running generator.
Lovemore tried
pulling Agnes’s leg and he was electroshocked. He then switched off the
generator and called for help.
Lovemore and
Gift rushed Agnes to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital where she was
pronounced dead upon arrival. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment