FEMALE BARTENDER ELECTROCUTED

A female Mutare bartender was electrocuted by exposed generator cables last Thursday in Sakubva.

Agnes Mugayi (58) of Federation, Dangamvura, Mutare, was found dead by her brother Lovemore Mugayi (60) who operates the bottle store when he went to check on her.

Manicaland Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the sad news to The Mirror

The incident happened around 7:30am at Chineta Road Bottle Store, Munowenyu Business Centre in Sakubva.

Agnes was in the company of her brother and her son Gift Bunjira (30).

Circumstances are that Agnes went to the back of the bottle store where a generator was running and she didn’t return.

Lovemore followed to check on her after a while and found her lying face down on top of the running generator.

Lovemore tried pulling Agnes’s leg and he was electroshocked. He then switched off the generator and called for help.

Lovemore and Gift rushed Agnes to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. Masvingo Mirror