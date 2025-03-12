GOVG BANS NIGHT VENDING

The Government has given local authorities a 48-hour deadline to clear illegal vendors, particularly night traders, from undesignated areas in cities and towns across the country.

Citing serious health, safety, and security concerns, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works Daniel Garwe warned that the mushrooming of unregulated marketplaces has disrupted legally registered businesses.

He said it had also increased unfair competition, and created unsanitary conditions that posed a risk of disease outbreaks such as cholera and typhoid.

To enforce the directive, local authorities will be supported by law enforcement agencies to restore order.

“Local authorities must enforce regulations requiring that all traders hold valid licenses and operate only in designated areas equipped with adequate sanitary facilities,” he said.

“The Government remains committed to fostering a safe, clean, and orderly environment for all citizens and will take further measures as necessary to address these challenges.” Herald