MAN RAPES TWO DAUGHTERS

A 67-year-old Chirumanzu man has been jailed for 20 years after he raped his two minor daughters aged 5 and 11.

The man appeared before Gweru Magistrates’ Court, where he was convicted of rape.

He committed the crimes on various occasions in 2024.

He threatened to harm the complainants if they disclosed the matter to anyone.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), the matter came to light when the girls’ mother noticed unfamiliar behaviour in the victims.

A report was lodged with police, leading to his arrest. H Metro