skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 20 March 2025
COVENTRY : FIRST FEMALE IOC PRESIDENT
Thursday, March 20, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
HOW COP WAS KILLED
In a shocking turn of events, a Bulawayo court yesterday heard that Detective Constable Cassandra Hove tragically died when a bullet ricoche...
GEZA RETURNS
Fellow Zimbabweans, I will use this platform to communicate with you. I am going to make an announcement in the next few hours. I will po...
I KILLED HER
In a shocking turn of events, a police officer stationed at Hillside Police Station in Bulawayo has allegedly confessed to the fatal shootin...
MUTAMBA : NOTHING TO DO WITH MY OFFICE
GAMBLING COP LOSES US$3K, TAKES OWN LIFE
IT’S the new game in the betting craze which has captured the imagination of tens of thousands of Zimbabwean gamblers. It’s called ‘Kandeg...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment