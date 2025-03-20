COPS : WE WILL NOT TOLERATE ANY VIOLENT PROTESTS

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said the police would not tolerate any breach of the law.
“We want to
remind the public that any form of protest must be conducted within the
confines of the law,” Nyathi told NewsDay.
“We will not
tolerate any acts of violence, destruction of property or disruption of peace. Those
who incite violence or participate in illegal activities will face the full
wrath of the law.
“We urge
citizens to remain peaceful and not to be misled by individuals.”
Newsday yesterday
established that one of the conveners of the protest leader of the Zimbabwe
National Liberation War Veterans Association Andreas Mathibela has since been
placed on a watch-list.
A leaked letter
to Plumtree regional immigration officer from the President’s Department
officer-in-charge Plumtree read: “Ref: Request for watch-list for persons of
security interest. The above matter refers; This office kindly requests that
you watch list the following person of security interest who is a Zimbabwean
national: Ethan Mathibela.
“Should same
present themselves at Plumtree, Maitengwe or Mphoengs border posts, may your
office deny him exit and inform the President Department.
“Your usual
co-operation is greatly appreciated.”
Mathibela
confirmed that he was aware that he had been placed on the watch-list.
“Indeed, this
is what we have gathered and it is obviously of concern to me and my family in
case some characters attempt to kidnap me,” he said.
“I am making
arrangements to secure the safety of my family.”
Amid the
political tensions, Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz)
yesterday called for a nationwide teachers’ strike on March 28.
In a statement,
the union expressed frustration over government’s failure to review civil
servants’ salaries despite the rising cost of living.
Artuz is
demanding a minimum salary of US$1 260 for teachers.
The rural
teachers criticised the government for undermining genuine collective
bargaining by negotiating through the National Joint Negotiating Council.
“Artuz urges
all teachers to bypass these compromised unions and confront the employer
directly through mass action,” their statement read.
“The March 28
strike is an opportunity for teachers to unite and demand fair wages without
interference.” Newsday
