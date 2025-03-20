COPS : WE WILL NOT TOLERATE ANY VIOLENT PROTESTS

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said the police would not tolerate any breach of the law.

“We want to remind the public that any form of protest must be conducted within the confines of the law,” Nyathi told NewsDay.

“We will not tolerate any acts of violence, destruction of property or disruption of peace. Those who incite violence or participate in illegal activities will face the full wrath of the law.

“We urge citizens to remain peaceful and not to be misled by individuals.”

Newsday yesterday established that one of the conveners of the protest leader of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association Andreas Mathibela has since been placed on a watch-list.

A leaked letter to Plumtree regional immigration officer from the President’s Department officer-in-charge Plumtree read: “Ref: Request for watch-list for persons of security interest. The above matter refers; This office kindly requests that you watch list the following person of security interest who is a Zimbabwean national: Ethan Mathibela.

“Should same present themselves at Plumtree, Maitengwe or Mphoengs border posts, may your office deny him exit and inform the President Department.

“Your usual co-operation is greatly appreciated.”

Mathibela confirmed that he was aware that he had been placed on the watch-list.

“Indeed, this is what we have gathered and it is obviously of concern to me and my family in case some characters attempt to kidnap me,” he said.

“I am making arrangements to secure the safety of my family.”

Amid the political tensions, Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) yesterday called for a nationwide teachers’ strike on March 28.

In a statement, the union expressed frustration over government’s failure to review civil servants’ salaries despite the rising cost of living.

Artuz is demanding a minimum salary of US$1 260 for teachers.

The rural teachers criticised the government for undermining genuine collective bargaining by negotiating through the National Joint Negotiating Council.

“Artuz urges all teachers to bypass these compromised unions and confront the employer directly through mass action,” their statement read.

“The March 28 strike is an opportunity for teachers to unite and demand fair wages without interference.” Newsday